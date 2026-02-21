QuantumForce Inc. Launches Guruchats, a Secure Non-Recordable Video Platform for Open Dialogue in the U.S.A.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuantumForce Inc. , an advanced AI SaaS company focused on building conscious execution infrastructure for modern leadership, today announced the simultaneous global launch of Guruchats in the United States and India.The release was marked by Bhupendra Chaudhary CEO of Quantumforce Inc, on Sunday February 15th, 2026, to founding team members, early club owners, institutional partners, professionals, users, and investors worldwide ahead of the official Guruchats Global Summit.Guruchats is a private, encrypted, non-recordable digital conversation platform designed to restore presence, intellectual courage, and cognitive engagement in an age dominated by recording culture, AI note-takers, and automated summaries.At a time when nearly every meeting is archived and every conversation can be replayed, Guruchats introduces a deliberate architectural decision: conversations cannot be recorded, transcribed, or replayed. The platform is engineered to ensure privacy by design, enabling professionals, students, educators, consultants, thinkers, leadership teams, and communities to engage in free debate, strategic dialogue, counseling, and training without fear of digital permanence.“Technology has made communication efficient, but it has quietly weakened attention and intellectual courage,” said Mr. Bhupendra Chaudhary, CEO of QuantumForce Inc. “Guruchats is built on a simple principle: if nothing is recorded, you must listen. If nothing is summarized for you, you must think. This is not a rejection of technology. It is a re-centering of the human mind within it.”Inspired by the democratic assemblies at the Pnyx — where citizens once gathered for fearless civic discourse — Guruchats reimagines the thinking room for the digital age. What happens in a Guruchats session remains within that session. There is no replay culture, no AI-generated briefs, and no archival residue.The platform is designed for high-trust intellectual and professional environments across sectors. Universities can conduct open debates and policy dialogues. Executive teams can deliberate strategic decisions candidly. Consultants and trainers can host secure client sessions. Think tanks, educators, and community leaders can facilitate exploratory conversations without reputational risk.While most communication platforms optimize for documentation and automation, Guruchats positions itself as cognitive infrastructure — intentionally structured to strengthen attention span, verbal articulation, memory retention, and analytical reasoning through live, ephemeral discourse.The coordinated launch in the United States and India reflects QuantumForce Inc.’s commitment to building globally relevant systems for intellectual communities. India’s long tradition of philosophical debate and the United States’ culture of academic and professional discourse together represent two foundational markets for restoring the art of serious conversation.The Guruchats Global Summit, scheduled to follow the launch, will convene thought leaders, educators, institutional partners, and early adopters to explore the future of private, presence-driven dialogue in a digitally saturated world.QuantumForce Inc. continues to expand its portfolio of conscious enterprise systems. With Guruchats, the company enters the secure communication space with a clear thesis: the future of intelligence will depend not only on artificial augmentation, but on the protection and strengthening of human cognition itself.For partnership inquiries, institutional licensing, or early access requests, please visit QuantumForce Inc.’s official channels.

