Wellspring Counseling Expands Community Partnership with New Location at VOUS Church Miami

New site strengthens faith-based collaboration to increase access to professional mental health care

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellspring Counseling , a trusted non-profit provider of professional mental health services, has opened a new counseling location in partnership with VOUS Church , expanding access to high-quality mental health care within a welcoming, faith-centered community environment.The new site, located at the VOUS Church Miami Gardens Campus at 17801 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33169, reflects a shared commitment between Wellspring Counseling and VOUS Church leadership to support emotional, relational, and spiritual well-being for individuals, couples, and families across Miami.“Partnering with VOUS Church allows us to meet people where they are, in a community they trust,” said Tova Kreps, President of Wellspring Counseling. “Together, we are creating a safe and professional space where individuals can receive the clinical support they need from qualified professionals, while remaining connected to their faith and community.”The new counseling location offers Wellspring’s full range of services, including individual counseling, couples and family therapy, anxiety and depression treatment, trauma-informed care, and support for life transitions. The partnership is designed to reduce barriers to care and normalize mental health support within the life of the church community.To learn more about Wellspring Counseling’s services or community partnerships, visit www.wellspringmiami.org , call (305) 722-5380 or email us at info@wellspringmiami.org.###About Wellspring Counseling: Wellspring is a non-profit counseling center and outreach ministry that provides mental health counseling, education, and programs in a professional, Christlike, and holistic way, to transform lives and communities for generations to come. Find out more at www.wellspringmiami.org

