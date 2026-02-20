Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Announce Continued Support Through the 2026 Crop Insurance Program

CANADA, February 21 - Released on February 20, 2026

Today, Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Heath MacDonald and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced continued funding for the 2026 Crop Insurance Program, administered by the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC).

“As governments, we are committed to providing responsive business risk management programs that meet the needs of our producers,” MacDonald said. “These programs continue to evolve to ensure coverage accurately reflects local conditions and give producers the tools they need to make on-going business decisions.”

"Every season brings both opportunity and uncertainty," Marit said. "SCIC's programs are built to support producers in managing risk and making confident, forward-looking decisions. Reliable coverage not only strengthens individual operations but also contributes to the long-term economic growth of Saskatchewan's agriculture sector. Now is the time to review your options and select coverage that best supports your operation."

In 2025, over 85 per cent of seeded acres were insured through the Crop Insurance Program. Despite variable growing conditions across the province, many producers experienced improved production compared to recent years, supported by strong, on-farm management decisions. These results have helped renew strength in the Crop Insurance Program, ensuring it remains reliable in supporting farmers and ranchers year after year.

This year marks 65 years of SCIC supporting Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers with relevant and dependable business risk management programs. SCIC continues to innovate the design and delivery of their programs. Leveraging technologies allows SCIC to enhance program accuracy and responsiveness for Saskatchewan producers. Earlier this year, the Corporation introduced Satellite Forage Insurance as a localized, responsive and accurate approach to managing forage risk. SCIC works closely with producers and industry to ensure programs remain relevant and responsive. Through ongoing collaboration, SCIC remains committed to developing programs to meet the evolving needs of Saskatchewan agriculture while advancing customer service provided to producers.

“Saskatchewan’s farmers and ranchers understand the importance of managing risk when it comes to variable weather and markets,” Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) President Bill Huber said. “Crop Insurance is one of the tools available to help operations manage production risk and plan for the future. We appreciate the work that has gone into these programs so far, and we encourage all levels of government to continue working together so producers have reliable, effective options to help them navigate these challenging conditions and keep their businesses strong.”

“For 65 years, Crop Insurance has been the cornerstone of risk management for Saskatchewan farms, offering the stability needed to invest in future growing seasons,” Agricultural Producer Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) President Bill Prybylski said. “APAS is pleased to see SCIC adapting to industry needs with initiatives like Satellite Forage Insurance. Embracing technology that better captures real-world conditions is a meaningful step toward addressing the accuracy concerns of livestock producers. We strongly encourage all farmers and ranchers to review their coverage ahead of the March 31 deadline to ensure their operations are protected against the challenges of weather and market volatility.”

The deadline for Saskatchewan producers to apply, reinstate, cancel or make changes to their Crop Insurance contract is March 31, 2026. Producers must select their insured crops and coverage levels by this date. For more information or to make changes to their coverage, producers can speak with their local SCIC office. If no action is taken, last year's coverage continues for 2026.

Planning ahead is key for effective risk management. Producers are encouraged to review and update their coverage annually to ensure it reflects their operation's needs. In addition to Crop Insurance, SCIC provides a suite of programs to support producers, including AgriStability, Livestock Price Insurance and the Wildlife Damage Compensation and Prevention programs. For more information, call 1-888-935-0000 or visit scic.ca.

Crop Insurance is a federal-provincial-producer cost-shared program that helps producers manage production quantity and quality losses. Support for the program is provided by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

