Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Green Oaks of Holland

Local and state officials and developers gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking for Green Oaks of Holland, a new affordable assisted living community.

We are thrilled to offer affordable assisted living options to seniors who never thought assisted living was financially achievable, and to do it right here in Holland.” — Gardant

HOLLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local and state officials and developers gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking for Green Oaks of Holland, a new affordable assisted living community that is expected to open in the Spring of 2027. The community will serve seniors who need some help to maintain their independence.

Construction is underway for Green Oaks of Holland, a new affordable assisted lifestyle community that will serve the Holland area of Ohio. Holland city officials, including the Mayor of Holland Ryan Spangler, Legislative Liaison from Ohio Housing Finance Agency Grant Miller, Vice President of Development and Positioning with Gardant Rick Banas, and Vice President of Development from Evergreen Real Estate Group Jared Isenthal joined together for a groundbreaking ceremony last week.

Evergreen Real Estate Group is excited to bring one of its high-quality residential style affordable assisted living facilities to the Holland and surrounding communities.

The Douglas Company will begin construction of the 96,000 square-foot development consisting of 120 private apartments and a variety of graciously appointed common area amenities: 24-hour personal assistance from nursing staff, fine dining, fitness center, theater, physical therapy, and housekeeping and laundry services will all be available to residents. Most importantly, residents can enjoy the companionship of friends and neighbors while participating in social and recreational activities.

Green Oaks of Holland will provide more than 50 full-time and part-time jobs with an annual payroll for salaries, wages and benefits of over $2.7 million.

The community, which will be operated by Gardant, is expected to open in March 2027.

Individuals interested in having their names added to the interest list to obtain further information about Green Oaks of Holland can call 1-877-882-1495.

