Bath Garden Center Announces Spring 2026 Gardening Classes in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Garden Center & Nursery is highlighting their educational gardening classes this spring, designed to help Northern Colorado residents prepare for the growing season and address common landscape challenges. Their community-focused spring class schedule includes: Seed Starting at Bath Garden Center will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2000 East Prospect Road in Fort Collins. Designed for beginners, the session will cover the fundamentals of starting garden plants from seed. With Colorado’s short growing season, early seed starting can help plants reach maturity and support a productive harvest. The cost to attend is $10.- On Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Bath Garden Center will offer a Rabbit and Deer Resistant Plants class . Open to gardeners of all experience levels, the class will examine the biological and behavioral reasons wildlife select certain plants. Participants will learn strategies to reduce damage from deer and rabbits while maintaining a healthy, attractive landscape. The class fee is $10. Drip Irrigation 101 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. This beginner-level class will introduce the basics of using and maintaining drip irrigation systems, an essential component of landscape care in Colorado’s dry climate. Class price is $10.Bath Garden Center & Nursery has served Fort Collins and surrounding Northern Colorado communities for 60 years. Founded in 1965 as a small landscaping company, the business has grown into a full-service garden center offering naturally grown plants, garden supplies, delivery services, and landscaping support.About the Company:Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Offering a variety of helpful and unique services, including plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

