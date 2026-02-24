New Research Shows Trust Is the Single Strongest Driver of Franchise Growth

Newly released data indicates that the 50 highest-rated franchise brands have double loyalty and referrals among franchisees.

When FBR analyzes FDD data alongside satisfaction scores, a clear pattern emerges: franchisors whose franchisees rate trust highest are also the franchisors who are growing.” — Michelle Rowan, President, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR) released findings today that show franchisees from the 50 brands ranked highest for franchisee satisfaction are more than twice as likely to trust their franchisor—and nearly three times as likely to recommend their franchise to others.Analysis of the data revealed that owner satisfaction among FBR's Top 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners averages 30% higher than all other brands surveyed. However, the 50 “best of the best” have satisfaction levels 40%-55% higher than the other top franchise award winners.The research also revealed that the dramatic gap is driven primarily by delivering value to franchisees in key areas including: marketing and promotional programs, technology, system-wide communications, innovation, brand leadership, and involving franchisees in decision-making.“When FBR analyzes FDD data alongside satisfaction scores, a clear pattern emerges: franchisors whose franchisees rate trust highest are also the franchisors who are growing,” said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. “The areas where the elite brands excel are where most other brands underdeliver relative to franchisee expectations. Trust isn’t a soft metric. It’s a leading indicator of system health—and it’s where the top brands are most significantly pulling ahead of their competitors.”The data released by Franchise Business Review shows that overall satisfaction among franchisees has remained steady despite uncertain economic conditions. The Portsmouth, NH-based research firm has been tracking satisfaction among franchise owners since 2005. The current data is based on surveys of nearly 30,000 franchisees from May 2024 to November 2025.Other key findings include:- 85% enjoy being part of their franchise organizations- 9 out 10 enjoy operating their business- 78% respect their franchisor- $142,077 is the average annual pre-tax incomeAverage annual incomes for franchisees varies widely depending on concept, industry, and market area. Nearly half of franchisees (46%) report Business Revenue (Gross Sales) over $1M while 26% have business over $2M in revenue.The annual pre-tax income is based on franchisees beyond the “startup period” (those who have been operating their business for two or more years). Income figures are self-reported and DO NOT include any equity value of the business, or other assets such as real estate, inventory, or equipment.“Certainly, no franchise company is perfect,” said Eric Stites, founder of Franchise Business Review. “But we do know that the key drivers of satisfaction include stronger marketing programs, more effective technology, transparent communication, innovative leadership, and franchisor–franchisee relations. Financial performance obviously plays a big role as well, and when people are making money, it takes the pressure off other areas. Our data helps franchise companies better understand their strengths and challenges and improve overall franchise performance.”Franchise Business Review will be honoring the 2026 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners at the International Franchise Association’s (IFA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas, February 23-25 at Booth #925.Franchisors who are interested in participating in Franchise Business Review’s satisfaction research and awards should visit us there or visit online at: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/franchisee-satisfaction-awards/ About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee, employee, and customer satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR’s employee engagement solutions at GoFBR.com.

