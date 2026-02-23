Women Leaders Take Center Stage at the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber’s Women of Impact Luncheon

Last year's Women of Impact panel

The Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber honors influential women in the community at the second annual Women of Impact Luncheon.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber is proud to present the Second Annual Women of Impact Luncheon, taking place on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Warner Center Marriott.This highly anticipated event will unite influential women in business, government, and community leadership to share insights, experiences, and strategies for success. Attendees will gain inspiration, actionable advice, and meaningful connections in an engaging fireside chat format.Alex Cohen, National Political Anchor at Spectrum News 1, will moderate the event and lead an engaging discussion with an extraordinary panel of women leaders:• Isabel Guzman - Former SBA Administrator and Founder & President of Avenida Advisors• Fiona Ma, CPA – California State Treasurer• Beatriz Porto – Vice President, Porto’s Baker• Dr. Karol Watson, MD, PhD - Director, UCLA Health Women’s Cardiovascular Center“We are excited to bring together such an incredible group of leaders who have made a lasting impact in their fields and the communities they serve,” said Chamber President/CEO Nancy Hoffman Vanyek. “This event is an opportunity to celebrate their achievements, learn from their experiences, and inspire the next generation of leaders.”Before and after the luncheon, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Pop-Up Shops, featuring a diverse selection of businesses and organizations showcasing products, services, and initiatives that empower and support women.Sponsors of Women of Impact as of press time include: UCLA Health, Tierra Del Sol Foundation, Van Nuys Airport, J-n-K Services, Inc, Logix Federal Credit Union, LA Metro, TeamLogic IT, and iRepair.

