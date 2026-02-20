HBCU ELITE Celebrates Eight Field Daze Participants Selected for the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl

HBCU ELITE celebrates 8 Field Daze athletes headed to the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans, spotlighting potential HBCU NFL talent.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBCU ELITE is proud to recognize eight standout HBCU student athletes selected to participate in the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, the premier postseason all star experience elevating NFL Draft eligible talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game kicks off Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 3:00 PM CT at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans and will air live on NFL Network. The 2026 honorary captain has been announced as New Orleans Saints defensive end, Cam Jordan.Field Daze ConnectionEvery player highlighted below is a member of the HBCU ELITE family and attended our collegiate football camp, Field Daze. Field Daze is a curated experience for players who are serious about the next level, with position specific training, competitive work, leadership development, media readiness, and pro level expectations. We help athletes sharpen performance, strengthen confidence, and learn how to move in spaces where preparation matters just as much as talent.Team GaitherKelvin Durham (#8), Quarterback, Johnson C Smith University, Homestead, FloridaDuring the 2025 season, Durham threw for 2,937 passing yards, averaging 244.75 passing yards per game. He rushed for 380 yards and accounted for 26 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns.Deandre Proctor (#7), Wide Receiver, Johnson C Smith University, Elizabeth City, North CarolinaDuring the 2025 season, Proctor recorded 932 receiving yards, averaging 13.13 yards per catch, and scored 10 touchdowns.Jarod Washington, Defensive Back, South Carolina State University, Fredericksburg, VirginiaDuring the 2025 season, Washington totaled 35 tackles, with 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 21 pass breakups. Washington is also the 2025 Aeneas Williams Award recipient, an honor presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back, but will not be playing.Team RobinsonTravaunta Abner (#13), Tight End, Alabama A and M University, Lanett, AlabamaDuring the 2025 season, Abner recorded 380 receiving yards, averaging 10.86 yards per catch, and scored 3 touchdowns.Noah Bodden (#12), Quarterback, Edward Waters University, Valley Stream, New YorkDuring the 2025 season, Bodden threw for 2,008 passing yards, posted a 54.46% completion rate, and totaled 13 passing touchdowns and 4 rushing touchdowns.JaCobian Morgan, Quarterback, Jackson State University, Canton, MississippiDuring the 2025 season, Morgan rushed for 329 yards, averaging 7 yards per carry, with a 60.01% completion rate and 1,187 passing yards, finishing with 11 passing touchdowns and 3 rushing touchdowns. Morgan was present this week for Legacy Bowl events leading up to the game, but will not be playing.Cam’Ron Ransom (#2), Quarterback, Bethune Cookman University, Lakeland, FloridaDuring the 2025 season, Ransom rushed for 472 yards and posted a 63.64% completion rate, throwing for 1,743 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns and 6 rushing touchdowns.Ronnie West (#17), Wide Receiver, Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GeorgiaDuring the 2025 season, West recorded 603 receiving yards, averaging 12.06 yards per catch, and finished with 5 touchdowns.Team Gaither will be led by South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry and Johnson C. Smith head coach Maurice Flowers, guiding the MEAC and CIAA roster. Team Robinson will be led by Prairie View A & M head coach Tremaine Jackson alongside former Albany State head coach and current Florida A & M University coach, Quinn Gray Sr., guiding the SWAC and SIAC roster.HBCU ELITE is in New Orleans supporting our athletes throughout Legacy Bowl week and celebrating every milestone they have earned. We invite media, partners, and supporters to follow along, amplify their stories, and help us continue creating pathways where HBCU talent is prepared, seen, and valued.About HBCU ELITEHBCU ELITE is a nonprofit athlete development and leadership organization that prepares HBCU talent for the next level through elite exposure, mentorship, and strategic partnerships. Our work is rooted in four pillars: closing the recruiting deficit, expanding access to resources, advancing mental health advocacy, and building partnerships that strengthen workforce readiness. Through signature programs like Field Daze and year round professional development, we help student athletes show up ready on the field and ready for every opportunity beyond it.Written by: Dr. Tara Turner - HBCU ELITE Founder/Executive DirectorContributions from: Trinity Ransome - HBCU ELITE Public Relations Intern

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.