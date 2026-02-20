World Crimes In Today's International Law: Custodians of the Law as Perpetrators

Professor Dr Simon Eyong delivers a bold and timely critique of global institutions tasked with upholding justice yet entangled in political contradictions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era marked by geopolitical tension and renewed debates about accountability on the world stage, Professor Dr Simon Eyong releases World Crimes In Today’s International Law: Custodians of the Law as Perpetrators, a penetrating examination of the paradoxes embedded within modern international legal systems. The book confronts a pressing question: how can institutions designed to uphold justice become complicit in its erosion?

Drawing from pivotal historical events, including the 1931 Manchurian crisis that exposed the weaknesses of the League of Nations, Professor Eyong traces the evolution of international law through moments of triumph and failure. He argues that reliance on global institutions without structural reform has repeatedly undermined the credibility of collective justice. By examining the political realities that have constrained enforcement mechanisms, the book highlights enduring structural vulnerabilities that continue to challenge the United Nations and its Security Council.

At the core of the work lies a powerful critique of the concept of custodianship. Institutions perceived as guardians of global order are scrutinized for their inability to transcend political gridlock, particularly when veto powers and strategic alliances dilute accountability. Professor Eyong calls for renewed urgency in the application and reform of Public International Law, urging scholars, policymakers, and legal practitioners to confront uncomfortable truths about systemic inertia.

“Reform of public international law, Justice and the United Nations security, and its system as a whole.”

The book is particularly relevant for academics, diplomats, international lawyers, and students of global governance. It offers rigorous legal analysis balanced with accessible narrative, making complex doctrines understandable without sacrificing intellectual depth. By interrogating the intersection of law and politics, Professor Eyong provides readers with tools to reassess assumptions about justice, sovereignty, and institutional responsibility.

Professor Dr Simon Eyong is a distinguished scholar of international law whose academic and professional career has focused on global governance, human rights, and institutional accountability. His scholarship reflects a commitment to examining the moral and legal responsibilities of international actors within an evolving geopolitical landscape.

World Crimes In Today’s International Law: Custodians of the Law as Perpetrators challenges readers to rethink the foundations of global justice and consider what meaningful reform requires in the twenty first century.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/World-Crimes-Todays-International-Law/dp/B0FSJLQ684

You can view the Author's website here: https://esdo-usa.org

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.