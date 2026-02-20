Humanitarian Law Without a Tribunal is a Circus to Escape Crimes:: The Cry of Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, and Cameroon

Prof Dr Simon Eyong explores the human cost of legal inaction and calls for enforceable global justice amid modern conflicts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As conflicts continue to reverberate across continents, Prof Dr Simon Eyong presents Humanitarian Law Without a Tribunal is a Circus for Escape Crimes: The Cry of Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, and Cameroon, a compelling and emotionally resonant examination of international humanitarian law in practice and in failure. The book argues that without credible tribunals and enforcement, humanitarian law risks becoming symbolic rather than transformative.

Through a structured and thematic exploration, Professor Eyong revisits the origins and evolution of humanitarian law, breathing life into foundational instruments such as the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute. He weaves legal doctrine with vivid narratives from Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, and Cameroon, grounding abstract principles in the lived experiences of communities facing devastation, displacement, and legal uncertainty.

The work examines the role of the International Criminal Court and other judicial mechanisms, assessing both their promise and their limitations. By exploring the political and jurisdictional challenges that impede accountability, Professor Eyong reveals how victims often find themselves navigating a complex maze of legal frameworks without guaranteed recourse. His analysis extends to African Union legal systems and broader continental dynamics, presenting a nuanced perspective on regional justice mechanisms.

At once analytical and deeply human, the book bridges the gap between statutes and suffering. It underscores the urgency of strengthening enforcement mechanisms and cultivating a global consciousness rooted in empathy and responsibility. Scholars, legal professionals, policymakers, activists, and engaged global citizens will find the book an essential resource for understanding the moral and structural dimensions of modern humanitarian crises.

Professor Dr Simon Eyong’s scholarship reflects a lifelong commitment to justice, institutional reform, and the protection of human dignity. His voice contributes meaningfully to ongoing conversations about sovereignty, accountability, and the future of international humanitarian law.

Humanitarian Law Without a Tribunal is a Circus for Escape Crimes stands as both critique and call to action.

You can view the Author's website here: https://esdo-usa.org

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Humanitarian-Without-Tribunal-Circus-Escape/dp/B0FSLRDK7J

