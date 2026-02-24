233 Medical Appointments Later: Acclaimed Canadian Pianist's Triumphant Return

"Martin Mayer: The Solo Piano Collection" Album Cover Canadian Pianist Martin Mayer (Photo: Kevin Clark) "Martin Mayer: The Solo Piano Collection" Book Cover

Martin Mayer's Five-Year Fight to Survive — and His Mission to Make Sure Others Know They Can Too

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a devastating motor vehicle accident nearly cost him everything – his career, his identity, and ultimately his life – internationally acclaimed neoclassical pianist and composer Martin Mayer has released "The Solo Piano Collection." The 16-track album and accompanying sheet music book represent both the pinnacle of his artistic achievement, and a testament to the power of perseverance through unimaginable adversity.

Known as "Canada's Prince of Piano" following his historic tours throughout China, Mayer has spent 30 years captivating audiences worldwide with his neoclassical compositions and performances. "The Solo Piano Collection" features what Mayer describes as the finest solo piano pieces he has written throughout his entire career, including a guest appearance by Grammy Award-winning violinist Charlie Bisharat. The melodies that have earned him praise from audiences worldwide are available for the first time as sheet music: a meticulously notated book allowing piano fans and students to learn the pieces exactly as Mayer performs them.

"When I was growing up studying music, I would listen to recorded piano performances and wish I could see exactly how the artist played those pieces," Mayer explains. "My sheet music book is a direct blueprint of my performance and composing technique – every nuance, every interpretation, every detail that makes these pieces come alive."

But the release of "The Solo Piano Collection" tells a far more profound story than just artistic excellence alone.

A MEDICAL JOURNEY THROUGH DARKNESS

In 2019, Mayer returned home from an international concert tour only to be involved in a motor vehicle accident that left him in crippling, unrelenting pain in his hands. What followed was a 4.5-year odyssey through 233 medical appointments – spanning specialists, doctors, and hospitals – and ultimately, major surgery.

"Losing the ability to play – to do the very thing that had defined me for 30 years – was like losing myself entirely," Mayer recalls. "Every appointment was a battle. Every day was a question of whether I would ever sit at a piano again."

At the height of his suffering, he endured painful needle-induced muscle stimulation therapies and invasive spinal tap procedures. Unable to lift a teacup due to the immense pain, and isolated from family and friends during the pandemic, Mayer contemplated suicide. Then a chance NBC News story about a New York flautist with the same symptoms caught the attention of his hand therapist. He consulted with that musician and her care team – and the direction of Mayer's treatment changed immediately. The Canadian pianist was soon diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, a condition where nerves running into the hands and arms are compressed between the first rib and collarbone. It was caused directly by the accident his doctors believed he'd walked away from years before.

For the first time, Mayer had a path forward. But just as recovery seemed within reach, a post-surgery physical assault by a doctor charged with his care shattered the mental health resilience that had sustained him through nearly five years of physical suffering. Counselling, psychiatry, medication, hypnotherapy, CBT, and DBT all failed. Having survived the physical ordeal, he felt too depleted to fight the mental one – and again contemplated ending his life. Then Mayer's pain specialist turned to a tool with a growing and compelling body of clinical evidence behind it: doctor-controlled, medically-supervised anesthetic infusion therapy. It saved his life.

THE TREATMENT THAT SAVED HIS LIFE – AND THE SCIENCE BEHIND IT

"For me, the anesthetic infusion therapy wasn't a last resort or a controversial choice – it was an evidence-based treatment that saved my life when nothing else could," Mayer says. "Veterans, trauma survivors, people in chronic pain, or those living with treatment-resistant depression – there's real science showing this works, and I think people deserve to know it exists."

Now, Mayer wants his story to do for others what a stranger's story once did for him.

"A flautist I'd never met shared her story on the news, and it changed the entire direction of my treatment – and ultimately, my life," Mayer reflects. "I hope my story can do the same for someone else. There's a stigma that hurt musicians cannot heal, that we are forever broken. I am living proof that is not the case."

MARTIN MAYER: THE SOLO PIANO COLLECTION

Martin Mayer's new album "The Solo Piano Collection" is the direct result of that survival. Recorded after years of silence, it represents the Canadian pianist's return to the instrument he feared he'd never play again – and contains what Mayer considers the finest work of his thirty-year career. It is, in every sense, an album that almost wasn't.

"The Solo Piano Collection" is streaming now on all major platforms. The accompanying sheet music book is available in print at Indigo Books, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon, as well as through fine book and eBook retailers worldwide.

For those who want to hold the music in their hands, personally autographed, individually numbered editions of the sheet music book and physical CDs are available exclusively at http://martinmayermusic.com.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Martin Mayer is available for interviews on television, radio, podcast, and print media. In-studio performances, masterclasses, and speaking engagements can be arranged.

High-resolution photos, album artwork, and press materials are available here: https://bit.ly/4aASXqL

