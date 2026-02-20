AAFA Reacts to Supreme Court Tariff Decision, Urges Expeditious Refunds

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Apparel & Footwear Association today welcomed the Supreme Court opinion, invalidating the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs and mandating refunds of the hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs that were incorrectly collected.Reflection from AAFA President and CEO, Steve Lamar:"Today's Supreme Court decision reaffirms that only Congress - through its Article I, Section 8 powers enumerated in the U.S. Constitution - has the authority to impose tariffs. This is a bedrock principle that was present at the founding of our country and is no less important as we celebrate its 250th birthday. We thank the Justices for their careful and timely consideration of this highly complex case.“We are confident in Customs and Border Protection's (CBP's) ability to move quickly and provide clear guidance to American businesses on how to obtain refunds for tariffs that were unlawfully collected. CBP’s recently modernized, fully electronic refund process should help to expedite this effort.“We further urge the Administration to work in partnership with Congress and the full range of stakeholders representing American businesses when considering any future tariff actions. Now is the time to restore a predictable and dependable trade policy, compliant with the rule of law, that the apparel and footwear industry can rely on to temper the already heavy tariff burden facing our industry, U.S. manufacturers, and every hardworking American family that relies on our products.”

