Heinrich Highlights Legislation to Protect Public Land Access in Placitas and Río Grande del Norte

A transcript of Heinrich’s remarks as delivered is below: Thank you, Mr. Chairman, and I want to thank both you and Ranking Member Cortez Masto for convening this subcommittee hearing today. This hearing will add to the significant number of conservation bills ready for markup and I look forward to working both with you– and Chairman Lee – to get them marked up, passed, and frankly signed into law, most importantly. I’d like to highlight two of the bills that I have on the agenda that are widely supported in New Mexico. The first bill would implement a mineral withdrawal for four small parcels in the Placitas area, just north of Albuquerque. The threat of a gravel mine in the area and the particulate pollution that comes with it brought the community together to seek permanent protection for these parcels. The largest area is commonly known as the Buffalo Tract, is valued for hiking, outdoor recreation, but also serves as an important wildlife corridor between the Sandia Mountains to the south and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to the north. These parcels are adjacent to a neighborhood and a community. There’s literally several gravel mines only a few miles from the Buffalo Tract that are not controversial in this community because they're in an appropriate location. Further, the lands in this withdrawal proposal are culturally and ecologically significant to two Pueblos, two Native American Tribes in New Mexico, who support this effort. And for these reasons, it is an inappropriate location for gravel mining. This has been literally a decade-long effort, and I appreciate the support that the community as a whole has provided for this bill in past congresses, from the local municipality to the county, to the local tribes, the neighborhood association. It goes on and on because this is not a controversial bill in my state. My second bill would establish the Cerro de la Olla Wilderness within the Río Grande del Norte National Monument. And this parcel encompasses Cerro de la Olla, which is a towering shield volcano over the Taos Plateau where the people of Taos have hunted, gathered herbs, collected firewood for literally generations. The high elevation of Cerro de la Olla offers solitude and unparalleled views, while the surrounding landscape in the monument offers recreational opportunities including whitewater rafting, fishing, hiking, and camping. Designating this wilderness will ensure that all of the above values are preserved so that future generations can experience them. In addition, this bill would make some minor adjustments to the boundaries of the Río Grande del Norte National Monument to include recent Land and Water Conservation [Fund] acquisitions adjacent to the monument. The acquisitions will allow new public access to the monument and increase opportunities for both recreation and traditional uses. But most importantly, we are further protecting these acquisitions from commercial development in an area that is renowned in New Mexico for its viewshed. LWCF acquisitions such as these are great examples of a community coming together to build economic development opportunities, to unlock access for pristine hunting opportunities, hiking, recreation opportunities, and provide an opportunity for protecting fragile and valuable landscapes. This bill is a major priority for the Taos community, including both the county, the Pueblo of Taos City,?and?I’m?proud to be able to offer this bill for consideration today.??? Both of these bills have had, literally, years of support and been processed by this committee in past congresses– with bipartisan support. Understanding that the Chairman and I, the Chairman of the overall Committee, and I may differ in opinion about this type of conservation legislation, I hope that we will be able to have these bills considered and advanced on a markup shortlist soon. And once again, I want to thank you Chairman Barrasso and the Ranking Member for having this hearing today. ###

