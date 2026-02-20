Stephens Collective Launches In California With A Monthly Curated Group Exhibition And Auction

New Thousand Oaks–Based Gallery Founded by Artist Mark Lesser and Shellie Stephens Lesser Debuts February 19 with International Group Exhibition

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephens Collective, a new California-based art gallery founded by artist Mark Lesser and his wife Shellie Stephens Lesser, officially launched this February with a fresh approach to collecting contemporary art. Based in Thousand Oaks, the gallery introduces a monthly, limited-time auction model designed to inspire both new and seasoned collectors.

Built around the idea of “curating art for the collector awakening in you,” Stephens Collective presents carefully selected works that invite personal connection. Each month, the gallery hand-picks a small group of extraordinary artists from around the world and opens their work for auction for just ten days. When the window closes, the collection is gone.

For those who have long wanted to begin collecting art but felt unsure where to start, Stephens Collective offers a focused, approachable entry point—no overwhelming catalogs, just meaningful, story-driven selections.

February 19–28 Auction: A Curated International Debut

The inaugural auction opens February 19 at 9:00 AM PST and features a compelling group exhibition with works by:

Melody Emrani (California)

A California–based painter whose work explores essentialism through Mid-Century–inspired color and form. Emrani distills her subjects to their most powerful core, creating compositions that feel both timeless and contemporary. Her paintings evoke California light, architectural geometry, and refined stillness.

Mark Lesser (California)

A seasoned multidisciplinary artist with a 30-year international career, Lesser’s contemplative and emotionally resonant works are informed by extensive global travel, including an artist residency in Morocco. His landscapes and abstract explorations reflect depth, introspection, and a lifelong dedication to craft. He co-owns Stephens Collective alongside Shellie Stephens Lesser.

Wencke Uhl (Germany)

A contemporary figurative artist based in Germany, Uhl explores themes of beauty, identity, and self-image. Her expressive portraits capture nuanced moments and reflect today’s evolving cultural landscape with warmth and psychological insight.

Together, the February collection presents a diverse yet cohesive offering—inviting collectors to discover art that feels like part of their story.

A New Model For Modern Collectors

Stephens Collective operates through a streamlined auction format, presenting a select group of works (typically 8–12 pieces) for a focused 10-day bidding period. This structure encourages thoughtful engagement and removes the pressure of navigating overwhelming inventories.

Each monthly exhibition is designed to create connection—between artist and collector, and between artwork and personal narrative.

Auction Details

What: Stephens Collective Group Exhibition & Auction

When: February 19–28, 2026 (Opens February 19 at 9:00 AM PST)

Where: Online at https://stephenscollective.indy.auction/auctions/6971068bf8618c9c90f4032b

Featured Artists: Melody Emrani, Mark Lesser, Wencke Uhl

Registration to bid is now open.

For high-resolution images, artist interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.