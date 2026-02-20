Award-Winning Author Vicki M. Taylor Releases Shadow Man: Unbroken – Fictional Chronicles Of Warrior Resilience

Shadow Man- Short Story Compilation by Vicki M. Taylor

Internationally recognized writer continues her legacy of excellence with a short story compilation exploring spiritual endurance and transformation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Shadow Man: Unbroken – Fictional Chronicles of Warrior Resilience, award-winning author Vicki M. Taylor presents a compelling collection of short fiction that examines trauma not as an ending, but as the beginning of transformation. Through emotionally rich storytelling, Taylor follows characters across decades of life, revealing how pain, when met with faith, can forge extraordinary inner strength.

The compilation spans from early childhood memories to wisdom gained in later years. In one narrative thread, a character senses divine presence as early as age two, establishing a spiritual foundation that remains steady through seasons of loss, hardship, and personal trials. From that point forward, each story builds upon the tension between fragility and fortitude, mapping the evolution of resilience over time.

Taylor does not shy away from difficult subjects. Her fictional accounts portray moments that fracture identities and challenge belief systems. Yet woven through each chapter is a constant spiritual anchor. Faith functions as both compass and refuge, guiding characters through storms that might otherwise consume them. God’s presence is depicted not as distant abstraction, but as steady companionship through the most isolating experiences.

Rather than focusing solely on survival, Shadow Man emphasizes transformation. Each trauma leaves its mark, yet also deepens compassion, wisdom, and spiritual maturity. Taylor frames adversity as a refining force, shaping ordinary individuals into resilient warriors grounded in conviction and purpose.

Vicki M. Taylor has built a strong foundation as an award-winning author over the course of her career. Her early recognition includes Second Place in Adult Fiction (Unpublished) for Not Without Anna at the 2003 Florida Writers Association Royal Palm Literary Awards, followed by First Place in Romantic Suspense for Out For Justice at the 2007 Charter Oak Romance Writers Golden Acorn Excellence in Writing Award. More recently, her novel Good Intentions earned First Place in Women’s Fiction – Women’s Stories at the March 2025 International Impact Book Awards and also received Third Place in the Fiction category of the 2025 BookFest Awards. In July 2025, Shadow Man was honored with First Place in Short Story Collection – Anthologies and Thematic Collections at the International Impact Book Awards. These recognitions reflect Taylor’s consistent ability to craft emotionally resonant narratives that connect deeply with readers while maintaining literary distinction.

Shadow Man: Unbroken – Fictional Chronicles of Warrior Resilience stands as a testament to endurance, faith, and the enduring human spirit. It reminds readers that even the deepest wounds can reveal unexpected power when confronted with courage and unwavering belief.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/02iEaBgT

