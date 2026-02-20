National Commissioner Fanie Masemola: Special Task Force Badge Parade

Programme Director, WO Sekele

The Divisional Commissioner for Visible Policing, Lt Gen Mamothethi;

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lt Gen Mkhwanazi;

Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence, Lt General Khumalo;

Retired former Provincial Commissioner for Gauteng

Province, Lt General Mawela;

Retired Major General Moodley, from the DPCI;

Major General Mdutywa from the SANDF Health Services;

All Generals, Brigadiers and Senior Officers of the SAPS present;

Members of the Special Task Force;

The Instructors and Commanders of the Special Task Force;

Members on Parade;

Family and friends of our members on parade;

Good morning,

Today, on this historic parade ground at the SAPS Tshwane Academy, we stand in the presence of excellence. We gather not merely to confer Wings and Operators Badges, but to recognise those who have chosen the narrow, demanding and honorable path of the Special Task Force; the elite operational unit of the South African Police Service.

This is not an ordinary unit. It is a strategic national asset.

For eighteen months, these members have endured one of the most rigorous and uncompromising training programmes within our law enforcement environment.

Out of many who began this journey, only a few stand before us today. That reality alone speaks volumes about the calibre of those on parade.

Today, we confer Special Task Force Wings to 13 members and Operators Badges to 16 members. Each Wing and each Badge represents resilience under pressure, mental fortitude under extreme stress, tactical precision under fatigue, and unwavering commitment to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

Members on parade,

You did not arrive here by chance. You earned your place through grit, discipline and sacrifice. You were tested physically, mentally and emotionally.

You were pushed beyond exhaustion, beyond doubt and beyond fear. The purpose was never to break you; it was to refine you.

And today, you stand refined.

The Wings and Badges you will wear are not decorations. They are a covenant. A covenant to protect life. A covenant to defend the sovereignty of our Republic. A covenant to stand firm where danger is greatest.

As members of this elite capability, you will be deployed in situations where seconds determine outcomes, where precision saves lives, and where failure is not an option. You will confront organised crime syndicates, hostage situations, armed suspects, and high-risk operations that demand absolute professionalism.

In those moments, the nation will rely on your training, your discipline and your judgement.

But remember this: tactical excellence without ethical grounding is dangerous. Your power must always be guided by restraint. Your authority must always be anchored in accountability. You are not above the law but you are its guardians.

The Special Task Force embodies the highest ideals of the SAPS: courage, integrity, service and respect for human dignity. Your conduct, both on and off duty, must reflect these values. The badge on your chest carries the reputation of this entire Service.

To the instructors and commanders,

You carry a profound responsibility. You shape those who will stand between chaos and order. Through uncompromising standards, you ensure that only the most capable earn the honor of this unit. Your leadership ensures that this elite capability remains sharp, disciplined and mission ready. On behalf of the SAPS and the people of South Africa, I thank you.

To the families and loved ones,

Today is your parade as well. Behind every operator stands a family that has endured long absences, uncertainty and sacrifice.

Your support has been the unseen strength behind every early morning, every demanding drill and every test of endurance. The Republic owes you gratitude.

Members on parade,

As you step forward today, understand that you now form part of a proud legacy ~ a legacy built over decades of operational excellence, sacrifice and bravery. You inherit that legacy, and you are now responsible for strengthening it.

When you deploy, deploy with discipline.

When you act, act with precision.

When you lead, lead with humility.

Let your presence restore confidence. Let your professionalism inspire trust. Let your actions reflect the very best of the South African Police Service.

Go forward knowing that the nation believes in you.

Go forward knowing that the uniform you wear carries the hopes of millions.

Go forward determined to protect our Republic with honour and distinction.

No matter the threat.

No matter the challenge.

No matter the cost.

May you serve with courage, integrity and unwavering commitment to the people of South Africa.

I THANK YOU.

