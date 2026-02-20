Request for Applications - Lead Poisoning Prevention Outreach for Expectant and New Parents 

DOEE seeks one or more eligible entities to provide education and outreach activities focused on lead poisoning prevention to the expectant and new parent community in Washington, D.C. The amount available for the project is $67,281.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA- FY26-LHHD-885” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 27, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies; and

Universities/educational institutions.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.