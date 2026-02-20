Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued global fast-fashion retailer Shein US Services LLC and its affiliates (“Shein”) for unlawfully selling toxic products to consumers and unlawfully exposing sensitive personal data to the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”).

Shein generated more than $30 billion in global revenue in 2023. The company operates primarily online, offering a vast range of clothing, toys, accessories, and home decor products. The company promotes itself as a responsible and innovative retailer, but its reliance on the use of unsafe product materials and deceptive marketing practices is a cornerstone of the corporation. Shein’s rapid growth into an e-commerce giant is built on a foundation of omission and deception, and its billions of dollars of revenue have come at the expense of Texans’ health and privacy.

Shein clothing, meant for newborns, expecting mothers, and school children, are silent carriers of poison. Independent testing has repeatedly shown that Shein clothing contains toxic chemicals at levels exceeding safety standards. Shein toys are laden with hazardous toxic chemicals and heavy metals. Additionally, consumers are also exposed to a digital security threat when shopping on the site. Shein’s platform is not just a store, but a data siphon leading directly to the Chinese government. Since the company operates at least in part in China, sensitive personal information of its consumers can at any time be commandeered by the CCP.

“Not only is Shein harming consumers with toxic synthetic materials, but it’s also exposing Americans’ data to Communist China. This must come to an end. Access to affordable, in-demand clothing, children's toys, and products should not have to come at the cost of the health and security of Texans,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This is the fifth lawsuit I’ve filed against companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party in four days, and the reasons are simple: In Texas, we will use every tool at our disposal to protect Texans from China’s influence and put America First.”

The lawsuit seeks relief under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (“DTPA”) and monetary relief for the state, including the recovery of up to $10,000 for each violation of the DTPA—with as much as a $250,000 per violation of the DTPA when the illegal action targeted consumers who were 65 years of age or older. This lawsuit follows an investigation into Shein that Attorney General Paxton announced in December 2025. This action is the fifth one announced by Attorney General Paxton this week that is part of a coordinated effort to hold China accountable under Texas law. The OAG has filed lawsuits against TP Link, Anzu Robotics, Lorex, and Temu. To read the lawsuit, click here.