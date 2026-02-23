Cribs for Kids Launches Professional Trainings to Strengthen Cross-System Safe Sleep Education

The Professional Training Series: Specialized Trainings to Advance Infant Safe Sleep & Save Lives by Cribs for Kids®

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, professionals and first responders across the country step into homes, classrooms, hospitals, and emergency scenes where they encounter families with infants. They walk into homes and see cribs filled with stuffed toys and blankets. They notice an infant sleeping in their caregiver’s bed or in a car seat long after the car ride has ended. Or worst of all, they respond to a call that reminds us just how vulnerable infants truly are.They want to help. They understand the infant safe sleep recommendations. They know that unsafe sleep practices lead to SIDS and suffocation. But in those moments, the question becomes: What do I say? How do I say it? And how does this fit into my role?To answer these questions, Cribs for Kids created the Professional Training Series While many professionals who work with infants and families receive general safe sleep education, Cribs for Kids identified a critical need: training that moves beyond the fundamentals and speaks directly to the realities of each profession.For years, Cribs for Kids has provided foundational safe sleep education through its Safe Sleep Ambassador program. The Professional Training Series builds on the Safe Sleep Ambassador program as a prerequisite, ensuring all participants begin with a standardized understanding of safe sleep principles. From there, each module focuses on application: how to assess environments, navigate sensitive conversations, and support families in ways that are practical, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive.Since its launch, Cribs for Kids has introduced trainings for child welfare professionals in June 2025, home visitors in August 2025, child care professionals in October 2025, and first responders in January 2026. Nursing and doula modules, launching in April and July 2026, respectively, will further expand the series and create a comprehensive continuum of safe sleep education across systems that touch families.Each training reinforces learning through a 20-question post-test and awards the participant with a personalized certificate of completion and an e-badge for professional display. The trainings also equip participants with custom tools designed for real-world use. These include a Safe Sleep Assessment Tool for home visiting professionals and child welfare caseworkers, engaging Safe Sleep Screening Tools and signage for child care settings, a broadly applicable Safe Sleep Frequently Asked Questions handout to guide conversations and serve as a leave-behind resource, and a National Public Safety Initiative Toolkit, which will undergo further updates throughout 2026, that compliments the First Responder Module.Though tailored to specific professions, the series is built around a single unifying goal: consistency. Families often interact with multiple systems, from health care providers, child care staff, social workers, to emergency personnel. When each professional shares a cohesive and supportive safe sleep message, it reduces confusion, builds trust, and strengthens community-wide prevention efforts.All trainings are reviewed by the Cribs for Kids Program Advisory Board, a multidisciplinary group of safe sleep advocates from across the country with expertise in nursing, education, birth-work, infant product safety, child care, emergency medicine, and more.As of early 2026, more than 400 professionals have completed at least one module with an overall average rating of 4.8 stars out of five. Early feedback highlights the power of the series to bridge knowledge and practice.“I’m blown away by how comprehensive this is but also how cohesive it is across agencies,” said Lisa Mayhew, retired Medical Examiner.“This is absolutely fabulous. I loved how you integrated knowledge content as well as communication content. Your safe sleep checklist is a welcomed resource,” said Lena Camperlengo, RN, DrPH, Florida State University Home Visiting Training Institute.By centering real-world application, communication strategies, and role-specific tools, the Professional Training Series reflects the next evolution of safe sleep education. It recognizes that prevention does not happen in isolation. It happens in homes, classrooms, hospital rooms, and emergency scenes, where prepared professionals have the knowledge and confidence to turn awareness into action.To learn more about the Professional Training Series, visit Professional Training Series - Cribs for Kids About Cribs for KidsCribs for Kidsis a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the risk of infant injury and death from suffocation and SIDS in unsafe sleep environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kidshas been making an impact on reducing infant sleep-related deaths by providing safe sleep education to the public, offering free community-based programming, and distributing portable cribs and other safe sleep products to families in need. Cribs for Kids operates through a network of partner organizations that replicate our programs and distribute safe sleep products in their communities.

