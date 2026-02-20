Tim Brings The Early Days Of American Photography To Life Through The Eyes Of Timothy H. O’Sullivan

Tim: The Story of Timothy H. O'Sullivan as a Young Apprentice at Mathew Brady's Studio

Daniel A. Sheridan’s debut novel reimagines 19th century New York & the formative years of a future Civil War photographer inside Mathew Brady’s famous studio.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Tim: The Story of Timothy H. O’Sullivan as a Young Apprentice at Mathew Brady’s Studio, author Daniel A. Sheridan transports readers to the bustling streets of New York City in 1850, where art, ambition, and innovation collide. Inspired by the early life of famed Civil War photographer Timothy H. O’Sullivan, the novel blends historical detail with imaginative storytelling to illuminate the birth of American photography.

The story opens on September 11, 1850, the night of Jenny Lind’s celebrated debut at Castle Garden. Ten year old Tim, a boy from Staten Island, is sent to apprentice at the daguerreotype studio of Mathew Brady, one of the most influential photographers of the era. Crossing the harbor by ferry and traveling up Broadway by omnibus, Tim steps into a city alive with spectacle and possibility.

Directly across from Brady’s gallery stands P.T. Barnum’s American Museum, filled with relics, curiosities, and the spirit of showmanship that defined mid nineteenth century entertainment. As Tim explores this vibrant world, readers are introduced not only to the mechanics of early photography but also to the cultural energy that shaped it. The novel captures the tension between art and commerce, innovation and rivalry, as photographers compete for access to the era’s most sought after celebrity, Jenny Lind.

When Barnum refuses Brady permission to photograph the Swedish Nightingale, the challenge becomes both personal and professional. With the keen eye and growing skill of his young apprentice, Brady pursues creative solutions. Through their dynamic relationship, Sheridan skillfully illustrates the technical evolution from daguerreotype to more advanced photographic processes, framing it as a creative battle between competing methods and national influences.

Sheridan brings authenticity to the narrative through his own background in photojournalism and the history of photography. A graduate of New York University with hands on experience as a darkroom technician and editor, he weaves historical research with artistic insight, honoring O’Sullivan’s later achievements while focusing on his formative years.

