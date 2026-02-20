CE makes community visit to learn about the city’s environment and business conditions during Chinese New Year

MACAU, February 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, visited today – the fourth day of Chinese New Year – several neighbourhoods across Macao. This was in order to gain first-hand insights into pedestrian flows and the business operations of local shops during the festive period.

He stressed that the Government is committed to maintaining public order and safeguarding the lives and property of residents and visitors. Meanwhile, the Government is actively supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in upgrading and modernising their operations, and is working hand-in-hand with the private sector to promote steady growth in the community economy.

In the morning, Mr Sam visited areas including Rua de São Paulo, Rua da Palha, Rua de S. Domingos, and Senado Square. He was accompanied by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; and the Director General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Adriano Marques Ho.

While in those areas, Mr Sam reviewed the arrangements for crowd management, and expressed his appreciation to frontline police officers on duty, thanking them for their dedication and hard work during the holiday period. He noted that the police have extensive experience in crowd control, and their well-coordinated measures, combined with overall policing arrangements, have been effective in ensuring a safe and pleasant festive environment for residents and visitors alike.

During his community visit, the Chief Executive extended New Year greetings to local businesses, wishing them prosperity for the Year of the Horse and exchanging views on further improving the community-level business environment. He called on relevant public departments to continue providing robust support, helping merchants enhance service quality and competitiveness in order to promote sustainable development.

Later, Mr Sam went to Taipa – accompanied by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak – to learn about the revitalised Taipa Market. While there, he talked with stallholders, learning how the upgraded environment has improved their daily operations and business performance. He visited the newly-established “Gastronomy + Culture and Creativity Area” within the Taipa Market, and listened to briefings on initiatives to upgrade traditional wet markets and promote their long-term sustainability. Subsequently, together with the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Sam visited local businesses in Taipa Village to understand their trading conditions during the festive season, as well as during ordinary periods.

In addition, Mr Sam went to Coloane Village, accompanied by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man. There, Mr Sam inspected a public car park on Rua da Cordoaria, which had opened at the end of 2025. Mr Sam also inspected optimised arrangements at the nearby bus stops, reviewing how these upgraded transport facilities are benefiting local residents and supporting economic development in the locality. He then walked to Coloane Pier, greeting residents along the way, welcoming visitors to Macao, and engaging in friendly conversations with shop owners, inquiring about changes in customer traffic following the improvements to local transport infrastructure.

Finally, the Chief Executive visited the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards Spring Market, to learn about the former shipyard site’s current development status and future plans. He also exchanged views with representatives from the site’s development centre. Additionally, while in Coloane, Mr Sam paid particular attention to construction progress for the flood control and drainage project on the western side of the village. He urged relevant departments to ensure the project advances as scheduled, in order to enhance disaster resilience in that area.

The Government will continue, as always, to improve livelihood-related facilities across the city’s districts, thereby stimulating further prosperity at community level and enhancing residents’ quality of life, Mr Sam said.

Mr Sam noted that Macao is home to many well-managed local businesses, whose success stories can serve as valuable references for supporting other local SMEs in upgrading and transforming their operations. He encouraged more merchants actively to pursue high-quality development, adapt to changing circumstances, embrace innovation, make good use of new technologies and digital platforms to strengthen promotion of their enterprises, and build distinctive brand identities. By doing so, they could collectively contribute to Macao’s economic diversification and long-term sustainable development, he added.