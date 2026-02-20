Team entries for 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races to start on February 23

MACAU, February 20 - The 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races, organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China (DBAMC), will be held at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre on June 13, 14 and 19.

The annual international sporting event of “Macao International Dragon Boat Races” has long been popular among local and international dragon boat enthusiasts. The year’s Races will once again take place during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival). Local small dragon boat races will kick off the event on June 13, followed by local standard dragon boat races on June 14. The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race will be held on Duanwu Festival day (June 19).

Interested associations or organizations can submit their team entries online at www.cmdragonboat.org.mo from 10 a.m. on February 23 to 10 p.m. on March 7 using an online team account. Teams with an existing account do not need to submit a new entry. Teams that have successfully obtained an account can register online for specific race categories from 10 a.m. on March 9 to 10 p.m. on March 15. Registration for each category will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To enable participating teams to prepare for the competition, training for this year's event will begin in mid-March.

The regulations for the 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be announced in due course. For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.