The Department of Health (DoH) and Department of Telecommunications Policy Control Market grow to $4.15 billion by 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The department of health (DoH) and department of telecommunications (DoT) policy control market has been gaining significant traction recently. As digital landscapes evolve and regulatory needs intensify, this market is poised for remarkable growth. Let’s explore its current size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook to better understand the forces shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion of the Department of Health or Telecommunications Policy Control Market

The market for DoH or DoT policy control has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2025 to $2.05 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. This upward trajectory during the historical period has been fueled by factors such as increased digital regulation, escalating cybersecurity threats, telecom policy reforms, heightened healthcare data protection requirements, and broader government oversight.

Forecasted Growth and Market Potential of the DoH or DoT Policy Control Sector

Looking ahead, the department of health or telecommunications policy control market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $4.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.3%. This expected surge is driven by advancements like AI-assisted compliance monitoring, cross-sector regulatory frameworks, sovereign data policies, enhanced secure network governance, and automated policy enforcement mechanisms. Emerging trends set to shape this market include policy-based network control, compliance-driven traffic inspection, secure DNS filtering frameworks, automation in regulatory enforcement, and privacy-preserving data controls.

Understanding Department of Health and Telecommunications Policy Control

DoH or DoT policy control encompasses regulatory frameworks, guidelines, and enforcement mechanisms developed by government bodies to oversee compliance within healthcare and telecom sectors. These controls manage how domain name system (DNS) queries are inspected, permitted, blocked, or redirected while safeguarding data privacy and preventing unauthorized access. Their role is crucial in standardizing operations, protecting public interests, and maintaining secure, reliable, and compliant healthcare and telecommunications services.

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats as a Growth Catalyst for the DoH or DoT Policy Control Market

One of the primary drivers boosting the DoH or DoT policy control market is the rise in cybersecurity threats. These threats involve malicious attempts to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to digital systems, networks, or sensitive information. The increase in cybersecurity risks is largely due to rapid digitalization and the expanding use of interconnected online platforms, which create broader attack surfaces for cybercriminals. DoH or DoT policy control systems assist in countering these threats by enabling organizations to monitor, filter, and enforce secure DNS traffic, thus reducing risks like data breaches, malware communication, and unauthorized access over encrypted channels. For example, in March 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported an 18% rise in ransomware incidents, increasing from 2,385 complaints in 2022 to 2,825 in 2023. This increase in cyber threats directly supports the growing demand for policy control solutions.

How Remote Workforce Connectivity Supports Market Expansion

Another significant factor propelling growth in the DoH or DoT policy control market is the rise in remote workforce connectivity. This term refers to employees’ ability to securely access corporate networks, enterprise applications, and digital tools from locations outside traditional offices. The growth in remote work is driven by the pursuit of higher productivity and flexibility, enabling smooth collaboration and uninterrupted access to organizational resources regardless of location. DoH or DoT policy controls ensure secure management and encryption of DNS traffic in these environments, maintaining stable access while mitigating cybersecurity vulnerabilities. For instance, in December 2024, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management reported that remote work eligibility among federal employees increased from 52% in fiscal year 2022 to 57% in fiscal year 2023. This trend is a key contributor to the expanding need for effective policy control measures.

Regional Insights into the Department of Health or Telecommunications Policy Control Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the DoH/DoT policy control market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in growth rates during the forecast period. The market analysis also covers significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad overview of global development patterns in this sector.

