Moxie Media Marketing Hosted Top Global Artists and AGT Finalist at Historic Las Vegas Concert

Kenneth W. Welch Jr. Produced February 11 Concert Where Strip Veteran Jackie Wiatrowski Debuted Original Music Alongside Top-Ranked Independent Artists

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Fenetre Magazine has published comprehensive coverage of Las Vegas Live 2026, the exclusive February 11 concert at The Space where Las Vegas Strip veteran Jackie Wiatrowski performed her own original music for the first time in her career. The invite-only event, presented by Moxie Media Marketing and produced by Kenneth W. Welch Jr., brought together top-ranked independent artists from the United States, Northern Ireland, and Brazil for what the publication describes as a watershed moment in independent artist development.

For ten years, Wiatrowski headlined major Las Vegas productions including Legends in Concert as Lady Gaga, Fantasy at the Luxor, Zombie Burlesque, and Heartbreak Hotel at Harrah's, earning Silver State Awards recognition as Best Entertainer. The publication reports that on February 11, 2026, at 8:00 PM, she walked on stage at The Space to sing her own music for the first time in front of a full house.

"I spent years making other people's music sound as good as I could. There's nothing wrong with that — it taught me everything," Wiatrowski states in the feature. "But there comes a point where you have to ask yourself: am I going to spend the rest of my life being the best version of someone else, or am I going to find out what happens when I'm just me?"

La Fenetre Magazine describes the production as world-class, with a branded step-and-repeat entrance, press photographers, showgirls greeting guests in the lobby, and a professional livestream with studio-quality audio extending the evening to a global audience numbering in the tens of thousands. The guest list included VIPs, top digital creators, and media, with notable attendees including venue owner and actor Mark Shunock, TikTok stars Tori Vild and Nicole Haber — Canada's number one ranked music creator — singer Jordan Casty, and artist Kendra Daniels who hosted the red carpet.

The publication reports that by 7:30 PM, every seat was taken with standing room claimed, describing "the energy of a room that knew it was in the right place on the right night."

Wiatrowski is currently ranked among the Top 3 Music Live Streamers in the United States and a Global Top 100 Music Creator across more than ninety countries. A classically trained pianist with a BFA in Musical Theatre, she pivoted to TikTok Live in 2022, bringing production values of a seasoned Vegas headliner to the platform. Her debut pop single "Reflection" marked her formal transition from tribute performer to recording artist.

The feature details that her February 11 setlist was almost entirely original material: Reflection, Another Lover, Citadel, Jeremiah, Future Me — interspersed with reimagined covers. Between songs, she addressed her parents in the crowd: "Hi, Mom. Hi, Dad. I can't see you, but I know you're here tonight. Let's freaking go."

"Her parents had watched her play Lady Gaga. They'd watched her play characters across the Strip," the article states. "On this night, they watched her play herself."

La Fenetre Magazine profiles Belfast singer-songwriter Jolene Allison Burns, who ranks among the elite performers in the global live music space. At TikTok LIVE Fest 2025, she finished number one in the UK and twelfth worldwide. In September 2025, she achieved number one for the UK and third place globally in TikTok's Music on Stage competition. Her original single "Can't Control Me" has surpassed 74 million views on YouTube.

"It was through TikTok Live that Burns connected with Kenneth W. Welch Jr.," the publication reports. "I started singing on TikTok and fell in love with having a live lounge in the comfort of my home," Burns told Neon Music UK in a previous interview. "I then met Kenneth W. Welch Jr., and my whole life changed."

At The Space, Burns performed Radiohead's "Creep" and her original "Can't Control Me." From the stage, she stated: "Kenneth Welch Junior is absolutely incredible. He's done so much behind closed doors. Not many people get to see what Kenneth does for other people."

The feature quotes Burns addressing the fundamental difference between digital and live performance: "I believe that I was born to be on stage, not on a TikTok screen singing to TikTok. We don't get to see the reactions. We don't get to see people's faces. And this is what it's all about."

La Fenetre Magazine highlights Brazilian performer Gabriela Muniz, a 36-time TikTok Awards nominee and one of the Top 4 ranked Music Live Creators Worldwide. The publication reports she flew in from Brazil for the concert, representing what it describes as "a rare opportunity for a U.S. audience to experience one of Brazil's most influential live vocalists in person."

Her set opened with "Killing Me Softly," which the article notes "hushed the room," then pivoted to "Genie in a Bottle" with full audience participation. From the stage, she called Wiatrowski "my sister" — a theme the publication notes would recur throughout the evening.

"I'm Brazilian. I came from Brazil and this is so huge for me to be here performing in Vegas in front of all these amazing people, incredible artists," Muniz stated from the stage. "I want to thank Kenneth, Moxie Media Marketing for making it all possible and for changing our lives and the lives of us independent artists."

The feature profiles London-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Maia Zakay, whose emotionally driven performances blend pop and R&B with mental health advocacy. She performed two songs, including an unreleased original called "Hypocrite" — debuted for this audience first.

"I wrote this song during a pretty dark time in my life where I was telling people to love themselves and telling people to just be themselves when I didn't really know what that was like for me," Zakay explained from the stage. "That's why it's called Hypocrite — because I felt like a hypocrite."

La Fenetre Magazine reports that Zakay also called Wiatrowski "like a sister to me" — the second artist that night to use the word independently and unscripted. The publication notes that during TikTok's Music on Stage competition, Muniz had begun calling the women on Moxie's roster the "Moxie Girls," and "by the end of this night, it wasn't a nickname. It was a fact."

The feature details a surprise appearance by Jourdan Blue, the 23-year-old New Orleans native who earned Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent Season 20 before finishing third in the competition. The article reports that nobody in attendance knew he was coming, and the appearance had come together around midnight the previous evening — less than twenty-four hours' notice.

"Jackie reached out and said, 'We're doing something special tomorrow night. Would you want to be part of it?' I didn't need to hear more than that," Blue states in the piece.

La Fenetre Magazine provides Blue's background: he spent nights busking on Bourbon Street from 8 PM to 3 AM to support his girlfriend and their baby son. On New Year's Day 2025, a deadly attack struck the exact block where he performed, killing more than a dozen people. He auditioned for AGT with "Breakeven" by The Script, earning Mandel's Golden Buzzer. The publication notes that "a talent at this level showed up to Las Vegas Live 2026 on a phone call and a promise says everything about the caliber of stage Kenneth W. Welch Jr. has built."

The feature extensively profiles Kenneth W. Welch Jr., describing him as "an inventor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose career spans renewable energy innovation, global development, and entertainment." The article details his background as a former GQ model turned energy pioneer, inventor of the SeaDog Energy Stalling Device — a wave-driven technology designed to generate clean power without fossil fuels — and recipient of the 2022 Inventor of the Year award for the most impactful invention benefiting humanity.

The publication reports his philanthropic work includes funding construction of a school complex in Palm Farm, Liberia — five buildings, a church, and a clean water well serving nearly 1,000 students in a community that had gone more than a decade without a functional school.

"Different industries. Different scales. The same instinct: see something broken, build something better," the article observes.

La Fenetre Magazine details how when Welch started spending time on TikTok Live, he saw artists performing four, five, six hours a night, building global audiences with no label, manager, or infrastructure. Through Moxie Media Marketing, the publication reports, he provided distribution, production, strategic promotion, and global visibility through the Global Talent Billboard Directory — while requiring artists to give up nothing.

"I'm not building a label. Labels take things from artists. I'm building a platform that gives artists everything a label would give them and then lets them keep it," Welch states in the feature.

The article describes Las Vegas Live 2026 as "the physical manifestation of that model," with Welch conceiving and producing the venue booking, band arrangement, press coverage, red carpet, and professional livestream. "The artists performed their own songs, told their own stories, and will walk away owning every note," the publication reports. "No licensing agreements. No content rights transfers. No strings."

La Fenetre Magazine reports that Moxie now supports more than 100 independent artists. The feature details that right outside of Houston, Welch is building a professional recording studio — an investment exceeding $500,000, staffed with Grammy-nominated producers and engineers — where artists will record and own every track.

Near the end of the evening, the publication reports, Wiatrowski called Welch to the stage and presented him with a trophy acknowledging his support of independent artists. "For all the trophies that he has won for us, here's a trophy from my heart," Wiatrowski stated.

For the final song, Wiatrowski called Burns, Muniz, and Zakay back to the stage. "Four women who had found each other through a platform and built something real stood shoulder to shoulder and sang We Are Family," the article describes.

The feature emphasizes what happened after the music stopped: "When the music stopped, the artists walked off the stage and directly into the crowd. There was no backstage retreat. No roped-off section." The publication reports that Wiatrowski's parents embraced her, Burns hugged people she'd only known as names in chat windows, Muniz took photos with everyone who asked, and Zakay sat at tables with fans.

La Fenetre Magazine notes that The Space — a venue that has hosted hundreds of events — kept its doors open an extra hour that night, something it had never done before.

"This is the part no one tells you about. The show was incredible. But this — right now, after the show, when everyone's still here, and we're just talking — this is the part I'll remember the longest," Wiatrowski states in the closing moments of the feature.

The complete coverage of Las Vegas Live 2026 and the significance of independent artists performing original music while retaining full ownership is available in La Fenetre Magazine: https://medium.com/la-fenêtre-magazine/the-night-they-proved-it-inside-las-vegas-live-2026-83854ca0b9eb



