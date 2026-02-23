Azzera Introduces SAF POD to Address Growing Infrastructure Gap in SAF Supply Chain

Airport fuel storage tanks and tanker truck infrastructure, reflecting the operational complexity of SAF supply chain coordination.

SAF POD aims to reduce friction in SAF transactions through structured upstream coordination and shared digital reference points.

The industry needs scalable systems that allow SAF information to move with the fuel itself in a consistent and auditable way.” — Puja Mahajan

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) adoption accelerates globally, aviation stakeholders are encountering a new challenge: the digital infrastructure required to manage SAF data across the supply chain has not scaled at the same pace as regulatory and commercial demand.Azzera is developing SAF POD, a structured digital coordination layer designed to support the exchange, validation, and alignment of SAF fuel attributes upstream of registries. The initiative aims to reduce friction across the SAF value chain by creating a shared reference point for stakeholders before claims are finalized and retired.Driven by mandates such as the European Union’s ReFuelEU Aviation regulation and increasing corporate decarbonization commitments, SAF is transitioning from a voluntary climate solution to a compliance-driven fuel requirement. As volumes increase, SAF transactions frequently involve multiple parties across jurisdictions, including producers, fuel suppliers, airlines, brokers, and corporate buyers.Today, much of the underlying SAF information exchange still occurs through email chains, spreadsheets, PDFs, and manual documentation transfers. This fragmented process creates version control challenges, repeated back-and-forth clarification, documentation inconsistencies, and increased audit risk, particularly when Proofs of Compliance must be created, split, updated, or verified across counterparties.“SAF adoption is moving faster than the infrastructure supporting it,” said Puja Mahajan, CEO and Founder of Azzera. “As blending mandates increase and documentation requirements tighten, the industry needs scalable systems that allow SAF information to move with the fuel itself in a consistent and auditable way.”Operating Upstream of RegistriesSAF POD is not a registry and does not replace certification or retirement mechanisms. Instead, it is designed to support the operational coordination that occurs before and alongside registries.Through a structured, link-based system, SAF POD is intended to enable stakeholders to exchange key SAF attributes, including carbon intensity, volume, storage location, sustainability certification, and custody context, within a shared digital environment. Supporting documentation can be accessed, updated, and aligned without relying on long, fragmented email threads.The objective is to allow SAF transactions to reach registries with cleaner, aligned, and audit-ready data.Fuel Suppliers at the Operational CenterFuel suppliers sit at the center of the SAF value chain. They manage physical custody and delivery while increasingly being asked to track sustainability attributes, handle complex Proofs of Compliance structures, and meet evolving regulatory expectations.As SAF blending requirements rise, this operational burden is intensifying.“Fuel suppliers are under pressure from every direction: producers upstream, airlines downstream, and regulators on both sides,” said Anant Jain, Chief Innovation Officer at Azzera. “SAF POD is being developed to support this reality by making SAF information exchange clearer and more efficient at the point where most operational bottlenecks exist today.”Producers, airlines, brokers, and corporate SAF buyers also benefit from improved transparency and faster alignment as SAF moves through the supply chain.Seeking Early Industry PartnersAzzera is actively engaging fuel suppliers, SAF producers, airlines, and intermediaries interested in participating in early validation and workflow testing of SAF POD.The SAF fuel supply module is targeted for launch in mid-2026, with beta participation beginning in Q2 2026. The company is seeking partners managing real-world SAF transactions who want to help shape a more scalable coordination framework for the market.Rather than positioning SAF POD as a standalone product launch, Azzera views the initiative as a response to a systemic infrastructure gap emerging as SAF becomes a structural component of global aviation fuel supply.Organizations interested in participating in early validation or learning more about SAF POD are encouraged to contact Azzera directly About AzzeraAzzera is a leader in providing sustainability solutions for business aviation. The company was founded on the belief that investing in the protection of our environment should be simple. Business owners and managers seeking to implement sustainable practices require support to reach their objectives. Azzera’s mission is to make managing and mitigating emissions through carbon markets and SAF an effortless experience. For more information, please visit https://azzera.com/

