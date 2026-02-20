ITSC Shares Findings on English Proficiency Testing and Academic Readiness at NCTA 2025

ITSC Senior Researchers Presenting at NCTA

ITSC’s NCTA 2025 presentation on whether English proficiency scores predict academic readiness, based on a nationwide survey of 50 U.S. decision makers.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Testing Services Center ( ITSC ) is sharing highlights from a presentation delivered by two senior researchers at the National College Testing Association (NCTA) Annual Conference , held in Buffalo, New York, in August 2025. The session, titled “English Proficiency Testing: How Are We Doing?”, examined a central question for higher education: whether English proficiency test scores accurately reflect students’ readiness to succeed in post-secondary academic settings.During the presentation, the researchers reported insights from a nationwide survey of 50 key decision makers at U.S. post-secondary institutions. Participants shared which English proficiency assessments their institutions currently accept, how satisfied they are with these assessments in terms of rigor and accuracy, and what they believe is still missing in standardized measures of second-language learners, especially in predicting academic performance after enrollment.“These responses provide practical direction for how the field can strengthen proficiency testing to better support students and institutions,” said one of ITSC’s senior researchers. “Our goal is to translate stakeholder feedback into test design improvements that increase validity and usefulness for real-world academic decisions.”Supporting the Next Generation of G-TELPAs the organization behind G-TELP (General Tests of English Language Proficiency) , ITSC develops practical, level-based English assessments used across academic, government, and workforce contexts worldwide. Building on over 40 years of research and operational experience, ITSC continues to advance assessment development through ongoing validation work and collaboration with stakeholders across the testing ecosystem.The NCTA presentation is part of a broader, multi-phase ITSC research initiative aimed at informing the next generation of G-TELP assessments, with a focus on ensuring they remain valid, practical, and responsive to the evolving needs of institutions and learners.ITSC remains committed to leading global conversations on fair, reliable, and innovative English language assessment through research, integrity, and international collaboration.About ITSCInternational Testing Services Center (ITSC) is a testing and research organization specializing in language assessment development, validation, and operational delivery. ITSC is the organization behind G-TELP, a practical, level-based English proficiency assessment suite used across a range of high-stakes contexts worldwide.

