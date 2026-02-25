Prestige Signature Penthouse at Aston Martin Miami Emerges as One of the Most Exclusive Trophy Properties in Miami

Aston Martin Prestige Signature Penthouse Aston Martin Prestige Signature Penthouse Sunset Aston Martin Prestige Signature Penthouse Family Room

Offered turnkey at $28,600,000 with a special Aston Martin Miami Riverwalk Limited Edition DBX

The Prestige Signature Penthouse is not simply a residence — it is a global trophy asset and vertical private estate redefining the apex of branded luxury worldwide.” — Maria Kuzina, MLRE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spanning approximately 12,000 total square feet — including nearly 9,000 square feet of interior living space and more than 3,300 square feet of private wrap-around terraces — the residence offers uninterrupted panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, Miami Beach, and the Downtown skyline.The residence features:• Private terrace with a signature spa pool and 14-mode light show• Expansive indoor-outdoor entertaining areas• A private art gallery inside the residence• Dedicated staff suite with separate entrance• Custom-designed gourmet kitchen, a separate butler kitchen, and a pantry room• Private fitness room and wellness spaces• Floor-to-ceiling glass throughout• Master Bathroom Spa and Dry Sauna inside the unit• Custom Designed Furniture• Smart Home Automation• Bespoke Aston Martin-designed private garageOne of the penthouse’s most unique elements is its exclusive Aston Martin–designed garage, a signature feature reflecting the brand’s automotive heritage and offering collectors a museum-quality showcase space for luxury vehicles.Penthouse Prestige belongs to the ultra-exclusive Signature Collection, the most limited and valuable tier within the Aston Martin Residences. These residences are considered generational legacy assets, appealing to ultra-high-net-worth buyers, global entrepreneurs, and international collectors seeking iconic real estate in one of the world’s fastest-growing wealth destinations.Residents of Aston Martin Residences enjoy access to over 42,500 square feet of world-class amenities, including a sky infinity pool, spa, private marina, fitness center, concierge services, cinema, and luxury entertainment lounges.With limited availability of ultra-prime branded penthouses worldwide, industry experts recognize the Prestige Signature Penthouse as one of the most significant residential offerings in the current global luxury real estate market, meeting all credentials of a Trophy Asset — location, brand, high-end finishes, size, architecture, floor plan, exquisite custom design, and views that will never be obstructed, 900 SF of waterfront frontage, and 360-degree views.What is more important for some ultra-luxury buyers is the triple security — access to the building is secured in three ways: front desk check-in for all guests, elevator security, and a multitronic security system installed in the private lobby to the unit.Positioned at the crown of the 66-story waterfront tower at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way, this one-of-a-kind sky mansion represents the pinnacle of branded residential living. Designed to embody Aston Martin’s philosophy of performance, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance, Prestige Penthouse is a rare trophy asset combining architectural grandeur, privacy, and international prestige.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.