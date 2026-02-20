Terra Development LLC Participates in the 325-Acre Sale to the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA)

Terra Development LLC announced the successful $16 million sale of 325 acres in Commerce, Georgia to the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA).

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Development LLC announced the successful $16 million sale of 325 acres in Commerce, Georgia to the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA). The IHRA is one of North America's largest drag racing organizations with a history dating back to 1970. Terra Development acquired the property in July 2021. The IHRA purchased it on February 17, 2026. The site, formerly home to Atlanta Dragway, held a storied place in drag racing history before its closure in 2021.Investor OutcomesDragway Industrial LLC (Equity Fund): Over an approximately four-year, seven-month hold period, the fund raised $5,708,156 and distributed $7,779,118 — a 36% return on investment. The sale returned 100% of invested capital, satisfied the 8% preferred return, and generated additional profit distributions.Dragway Industrial Credit Fund LLC (Credit Fund): Originated in December 2024, the fund raised $5,960,000 and distributed $6,517,466 — a 9.35% return on investment over approximately 14 months. All contractual interest obligations were met and 100% of principal was repaid.About Terra Development LLCTerra Development LLC partners Darryl Dyche, Peyton Riley, and Matthew Selman bring a combined 75+ years of experience and over $250 million in real estate development projects. Terra partnered with Vision Development Partners (Dunwoody, GA) on this project. The property was marketed by Jordan Dyche of Southeastern (Augusta, GA). Southeastern has provided commercial development and brokerage services throughout the Southeast for nearly 40 years.

