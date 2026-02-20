Minister Buti Manamela gears TVETs for skills development system overhaul

South Africa is moving decisively to reposition TVET colleges at the centre of occupational training and artisan development.

Addressing leaders from across the skills system including SETAs, employers, state-owned entities and college principals, the Minister made it clear that the time for policy debate has passed. The focus now is delivery.

In the 2026 State of the Nation Address, the President directed government to implement a dual training model that integrates education with workplace experience and strengthens the role of TVET colleges as primary sites of occupational training. The Minister confirmed that this directive is now being operationalised.

Occupational qualifications represent a structural shift in vocational education. Unlike previous models that separated theory from workplace exposure, the new approach integrates classroom learning, practical training and real workplace experience into a single, coherent pathway from enrolment to employment.

Minister Manamela emphasised that readiness across the TVET system is uneven but sufficient to begin immediate rollout. Some colleges are ready now in specific trades, while others require targeted support. Waiting for full system perfection would delay opportunities for young people.

Common bottlenecks have been identified across regions, including accreditation delays, insufficient workplace placements, lecturer occupational exposure and equipment alignment. These are systemic issues requiring coordinated action across government, employers and training authorities.

The session was positioned as an implementation forum rather than a traditional workshop. By the end of the engagement, the system was expected to identify priority occupational qualifications for rollout, confirm college readiness, secure workplace placement commitments and align funding accordingly.

The Minister stressed that occupational qualifications are not a pilot or add-on programme. They are the future default of vocational education in South Africa.

“confidence in the TVET system will not be restored through announcements, but through measurable delivery, accreditation processed on time, learners placed in workplaces, qualifications completed and employment pathways secured” said Minister Manamela

The next 90 days will focus on fast-tracking accreditation, confirming placements, aligning funding and enrolling learners in priority trades.

