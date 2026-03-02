Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Launch Dual-Office Expansion into New York City and Brooklyn

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®. Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct.

Award-winning firm brings trial-ready representation and specialized survivor advocacy to Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the surrounding New Jersey area.

Our goal is to secure the maximum compensation for our clients as efficiently as possible” — Bill Karns

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned legal practice with over $300 million recovered, has officially opened two premier offices at 1177 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan and 300 Cadman Plaza West in Brooklyn. This strategic expansion provides residents across the five boroughs and New Jersey with direct access to a dedicated team of trial attorneys and case managers who handle every matter in-house.New York’s Specialized Sexual Abuse DepartmentUnlike many firms that "refer out" sensitive matters to larger practitioners, Karns & Karns maintains a specialized, in-house team dedicated exclusively to survivor advocacy. This division provides a trauma-informed environment for those navigating the complex New York legal system. The firm’s dedicated sexual abuse team currently handles: Rideshare Sexual Abuse : Aggressive representation for passengers assaulted during Uber or Lyft trips.Institutional & Foster Care Abuse: Holding government agencies, private providers, and group homes accountable for systemic failures.Workplace Sexual Abuse & Harassment: Pursuing justice for survivors under New York’s strict gender-based violence and labor laws.Juvenile Detention Center Abuse: Litigating claims involving misconduct and safety failures within state and private youth facilities.General Sexual Assault & Misconduct: Providing a safe, confidential space for survivors of any non-consensual act to pursue civil justice.Premier Accident & Construction LitigationKarns & Karns enters the New York market as a "Trial-First" firm, giving its clients a significant advantage in negotiations. By preparing every case as if it is going to a jury, the firm often forces insurance companies to offer higher settlements earlier in the process. Their core practice areas include:Scaffolding Accidents & Falling Objects: Representing construction workers and pedestrians injured by falling debris, sidewalk shed collapses, or gravity-related hazards under New York’s Scaffold Law.Car Accidents & Motor Vehicle Crashes: Expert representation for victims of car crashes, motorcycle accidents, and bicycle collisions on NYC’s crowded streets.Truck & Commercial Vehicle Accidents: Holding massive shipping and logistics companies accountable for safety violations and devastating injuries.Wrongful Death Claims: Serving as a powerful voice for families who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others."Our goal is to secure the maximum compensation for our clients as efficiently as possible," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "We are trial attorneys, not just billboard lawyers. By preparing every case for the courtroom from day one, we show the insurance companies that we will never settle for a low-ball offer. This trial-ready approach is exactly how we get our clients the full value they deserve."The Karns & Karns No-Fee GuaranteeOperating on a No-Fee Guarantee, Karns & Karns ensures that elite legal representation is accessible to everyone. The firm advances all costs, and clients pay only if a successful financial recovery is achieved.New York Office Locations:Manhattan: 1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10036Brooklyn: 300 Cadman Plaza West, One Pierrepont Plaza, 12th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a national footprint across California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and New York. With 2,500+ five-star reviews, the firm specializes in a "Trial-First" approach to personal injury, construction law, and institutional sexual abuse cases.Contact:Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

