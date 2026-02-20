WebMaxSEO.com Launches SpottableAI™ to Help Canadian Trades Show Up in Google and AI Answers

SpottableAI™ helps Canadian trades show up in Google, Maps and AI answers with human-led visibility, clear pricing, and a simple path to booking.

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebMaxSEO.com (WebMax.ca), a 100% Canadian-owned web design and SEO company marking 10 years in business and having supported hundreds of Canadian small businesses, today announced SpottableAI™ —a proprietary, in-house visibility system built and owned by Team WebMax in Canada, available only through WebMax.SpottableAI™ is built for the businesses Canada runs on: contractors, renovators, builders, construction companies, landscapers, cleaning contractors, and other local service providers who depend on being discovered when customers are ready to hire.Why it matters: search has changed. People still use Google—but more and more, they also ask AI tools who to call, who to trust, and who’s best. If your business isn’t showing up clearly in Google Search, Google Maps, and AI answers, the calls don’t disappear—they go to competitors.SpottableAI™ helps small businesses strengthen the real-world signals that influence modern discovery—so both customers and AI systems can quickly understand what you do, where you do it, and why you’re a credible choice. The goal is simple: be easier to find, easier to trust, and easier to book.So what? When someone searches “roofer near me,” “renovation contractor Victoria,” or asks an AI tool “who should I hire for [service] in [city],” SpottableAI™ is designed to help your business show up more consistently, more accurately, and with clearer reasons to choose you.SpottableAI™ is human-led and AI-assisted. WebMax uses AI as a tool—not a replacement for expertise—pairing practical SEO improvements with visibility insights that support today’s search and AI-driven recommendations.“Clear pricing, real support, and results—WebMax made the whole process simple, and our phone started ringing.” — Dan Burt, Find Me Contractors“Our plans are clear and affordable. Updates, SEO+, booking, and SpottableAI™ are built in—human-led, AI-assisted visibility for Google and AI answers. You’ll know what’s happening and what it costs. Better still, you’ll notice an uptick in quality calls and bookings.”— Susan, Co-Founder, WebMaxSEO.comWebMax is BBB A+ Accredited, Google-certified, and 5-star rated, and participates in Chamber of Commerce organizations across Canada, including the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce.Business owners can book a quick, no-pressure 15-minute readiness call to review current visibility and identify the fastest, most practical next steps.Learn more about SpottableAI™ and book a readiness call at WebMaxSEO.com.About WebMaxSEO.com / WebMax.caWebMax is a 100% Canadian-owned web design and SEO company serving trades, contractors, renovators, builders, and service-based small businesses across Canada. For 10 years, Team WebMax has helped hundreds of Canadian companies improve visibility, trust, and conversions online with clear pricing, real support, and modern readiness across Google Search, Google Maps, and AI answers.

