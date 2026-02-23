Juici Patties Expands to South Florida with New North Miami Location Opening

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juici Patties is proud to announce the opening of its first location in Miami-Dade County, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s continued growth. The new location, situated at 1401 NW 119th St, Unit 6, North Miami, officially opened its doors on February 9, 2026, bringing authentic Jamaican patties to the local community.

To celebrate the launch, a Grand Opening event is scheduled for Saturday, February 28, 2026, where guests will have the opportunity to experience the brand firsthand, connect with the founders, and enjoy a welcoming, community-centered atmosphere.

This expansion is led by owners Selena Gibson and Ashley Graham, Jamaican-Americans whose shared cultural roots and love for Jamaican food inspired them to bring an authentic, community-driven Juici Patties experience to Miami-Dade County.

“Expanding into Miami-Dade County represents an exciting new chapter for us,” said Gibson. “This community is built on culture, diversity, and flavor. Bringing the first Juici Patties location here means sharing an iconic Jamaican brand with a wider audience while staying true to the authenticity that makes it so special.”

“This location feels like home,” added Graham. “It’s about celebrating our roots, inviting the entire Miami-Dade community in, and creating a space where people can gather, connect, and enjoy Jamaican food as part of their everyday lifestyle.”

The North Miami restaurant offers the same signature cuisine, service, and vibrant customer experience that define the Juici Patties brand, ensuring consistency while expanding accessibility for customers throughout South Florida.

The February 28 grand opening celebration will provide an opportunity for the public to tour the new space, meet the owners, and take part in special in-store experiences designed to mark the occasion.

For more information about the North Miami location, grand opening details, or future expansion plans, please contact: Sheri-Gaye Johnson

ABOUT JUICI PATTIES:

Founded in Jamaica in 1979, Juici Patties is the island’s largest quick-service restaurant brand, known for its signature Jamaican patties and authentic Caribbean dishes. Juici Patties USA continues this legacy, bringing the flavors of home to communities across the United States through disciplined systems, cultural pride, and rapid expansion.



