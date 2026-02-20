Special Investigating Unit releases interim report on Department of Home Affairs, 23 Feb
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will hold a media briefing to provide an update on its ongoing investigation into allegations of serious maladministration within the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).
The investigation focused on recurring schemes involving document fraud, visa and work-permit manipulation, and facilitation networks enabling unauthorised entry into South Africa. The probe further examined the involvement of foreign “pastors” and certain DHA officials allegedly working in a coordinated manner.
The Acting Head of the SIU, Mr Leonard Lekgetho, will lead the briefing. He will be joined by the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, as well as senior SIU officials. The release of the interim report marks an important milestone in the investigation and reflects the SIU’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and keeping the public informed on progress and preliminary findings.
Details of the media briefing are as follows:
Date: Monday, 23 February 2026
Time: 11 AM (Media are requested to arrive by 10:30 AM for setup)
Venue: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) – Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street (corner Festival Street), Hatfield, Pretoria
RSVP:
Gabisile Ngcobo
Cell: 078 965 9966
E-mail: gngcobo@siu.org.za
Media enquiries:
Kaizer Kganyago
Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit
Cell: 082 306 8888
E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za
#GovZAUpdates
