President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates Armed Forces Day commemoration at Thohoyandou, 21 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, as the Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), officiate the Armed Forces Day commemoration at Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Saturday, 21 February 2026.

Armed Forces Day is observed annually on 21 February to commemorate the sinking of the SS Mendi on 21 February 1917.

The sinking of the SS Mendi remains one of South Africa’s greatest tragedies of the First World War (1914–1918). A total of 616 black South African troops lost their lives when the vessel sank en route to France.

The President will commence the ceremony by laying a wreath at the Thohoyandou Memorial Site. He will then observe a multi-aircraft fly-past by the South African Air Force before delivering the keynote address.

Armed Forces Day seeks to deepen public understanding of the role of the SANDF in the life of the nation and to demonstrate, through live military simulations, the capabilities of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the South African Military Health Service.

The Official Programme will unfold as follows:

Date: Saturday, 21 February 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Thavhani Mall, Phunda Maria Road, Thohoyandou

Note to media: the Department of Defence and Military Veterans call for media accreditation is closed. Media enquiries in this regard should be directed to the department.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

