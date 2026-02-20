Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at funeral of Hosi Phylia Tinyiko Lwandlamuni N'wamitwa II, 22 Feb

President Ramaphosa will on Sunday, 22 February 2026 deliver the eulogy at the funeral of late Hosi Phylia Tinyiko Lwandlamuni N’Wamitwa II, who passed away on Monday, 09 February 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated that the Queen be honoured with a Category Two Official Provincial Funeral in Limpopo.

Hosi N’Wamitwa II has been described as a towering figure whose life was defined by courage, leadership and service to the people.

The official funeral service will take place as follows:
Date: Sunday, 22 February 2026
Time: 9h00
Venue: Valoyi Va-Tsonga Cultural Village - N’Wamitwa Village, Mopani District, Limpopo

In line with Official Funeral protocol, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across Limpopo Province in honour of the late Hosi N’Wamitwa II.

