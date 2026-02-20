Sunday Salon Inc. to Redefine Modern Sustainable Luxury with New Flagship at Raleigh Iron Works in June 2026

Sunday Salon Flagship Interior Design Unveiled at Raleigh Iron Works Sunday Salon Team Gathered at Raleigh Iron Works

Sunday Salon Inc. announces its new flagship hair salon at Raleigh Iron Works, featuring pioneering Japanese head spa technology and 100% YUME integration.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunday Salon, the Triangle’s premier destination for personalized, modern hair care, officially announced the June 2026 opening of its new 3,681 Sq. Ft. flagship location at the historic Raleigh Iron Works. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution, positioning Sunday Salon as the definitive market leader in the Southeast’s rapidly growing conscious luxury sector.

Pioneering the Future of Beauty

Relocating from its award-winning roots in Cary, Sunday Salon’s new flagship will be one of the largest sustainable luxury hair salons of its kind in the Southeast. Founded in June 2020, the company was created to redefine the salon experience through consistency, intention, and genuine care. This move serves as a living manifesto of the brand’s core conviction: that everyone deserves luxury regardless of who they are, where they come from, or how often they visit. Furthermore, Sunday Salon is dedicated to proving that this inclusive luxury must coexist with authentic sustainability.

"My first priority has always been the people in this building: our staff and our clients," said Lisa Edwards, President and Creative Director of Sunday Salon. "We’re building this space at Raleigh Iron Works to be a sanctuary where my team has the best environment to grow as they master their craft and where our clients feel truly valued. It’s about taking care of each other."

Redefining the Standard: A Sanctuary of Japanese Innovation

The June 2026 launch in Raleigh perfectly aligns the Sunday Salon vision with a community that values heritage and modern innovation. Centered on a partnership with industry pioneer Takara Belmont, the flagship will feature a revolutionary service environment anchored by elite Japanese engineering:

• 100% YUME Integration: Redefining the shampoo ritual as a deep wellness experience, every shampoo bowl in the flagship is equipped with Takara Belmont YUME (meaning "Dream") technology.

• Motorized Precision: This includes four motorized YUME shampoo bowls in the color sanctuary for total client relaxation and six YUME shampoo bowls in the styling area.

• The YUME Headbath Experience: Sunday Salon will be among the few in the Southeast to offer the specialized YUME Headbath system.

• Rotary Waterfall Innovation: Utilizing a rotary-type waterfall flow, this Japanese head spa innovation provides a sensory "spa-at-the-sink" experience that promotes scalp health and ultimate stress relief.

• Molecular Hair Healing: To complement the YUME units, the salon has invested in Spa Mist processors.

• Advanced Conditioning: These systems use advanced ultrasonic mists to open the hair cuticle at a molecular level, ensuring treatments and color penetrate deeply while maintaining the biological integrity of every strand.

• Artisanal Design and Custom Scale: The open-concept floor plan features 22 styling chairs integrated into custom-designed millwork modules.

• Architectural Features: This layout is meticulously crafted to foster interactive exploration and education through architectural features like a signature curved louver design and quartzite-topped surfaces.

• Client-Centric Wellness: Every element is engineered for unparalleled outcomes, from the specialized YUME equipment designed for stylist ergonomics to individualized client journey mapping facilitated by custom designed stations and custom-built dispensary systems for precision color chemistry.

Proven Excellence and Growth

The Sunday Salon expansion is supported by years of industry-leading performance in North Carolina, characterized by explosive demand and a level of client loyalty that far outpaces market standards. With a $1.2M investment, the company is doubling down on its vision to serve a movement of conscious consumers across the Triangle who increasingly prioritize sustainability and shared values in their purchase decisions. By entering this new chapter, Sunday Salon is set to dominate the market category it helped create, proving that purpose-driven luxury is the future of the industry.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding the retail mix at Raleigh Iron Works with the addition of a personal services brand like Sunday Salon,” said Joe Dye, Director of Commercial. “It’s a strong complement to our existing lineup and reinforces our focus on experience-driven retail.”

"We aren't just opening a salon; we’re launching a movement," added Edwards. "By choosing Raleigh Iron Works, we are planting our flag at the epicenter of the Southeast's most influential destination, ensuring that Sunday Salon remains irreplaceable in the hearts of our advocates."

About Raleigh Iron Works

Raleigh Iron Works is a fully realized mixed-use development that connects Raleigh’s industrial past with its forward-looking future through innovative, curated, and dynamic spaces. The district is home to a mix of Class A creative office, locally driven destination retail and restaurants, all set within a restored historic industrial environment.

Serving as a hub for the innovation economy, Raleigh Iron Works—alongside its neighbor Salvage Yard—offers first-to-market office and retail spaces designed to inspire creativity, collaboration, and community. With an active streetscape, thoughtfully programmed public spaces, and a lineup of local, regional and national tenants, Raleigh Iron Works is a place to work, shop, gather, and discover.

About Sunday Salon Inc.

Founded in June 2020, Sunday Salon is an award-winning hair salon specializing in lived-in dimensional color, precision cutting, curly haircuts, and chic styling. Known for its high-performance artistry and transparent, values-driven culture, Sunday Salon continues to set the service standard for modern luxury in North Carolina.

