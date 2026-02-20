Kristina Škevin selected as Top Executive and Strategic Leader of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Kristina Škevin at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Kristina Škevin as Top Executive and Strategic Leader of the Year 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than a decade of experience across technology-driven industries, Kristina Škevin, MSc (Economics), MBA, has firmly established herself as an expert in operational leadership, organizational transformation, and value creation. As a dynamic, results-driven executive and entrepreneur, she is widely recognized for her ability to scale complex businesses, build high-performing teams, and deliver sustainable growth through strategic clarity and disciplined execution.Kristina served as Chief Operating Officer of a prominent family-owned IT company, where she, among others, co-created and scaled the FinTech SaaS platform FISKALNA.HR from initial concept through market adoption, commercial success, and a strategic exit. In this role, she oversaw end-to-end operations, including product development, financial strategy, infrastructure, and organizational growth, helping transform the company into a high-value technology business that ultimately achieved a successful acquisition. Following the acquisition, she continued her professional journey within a national vehicle authority, where she contributed to the establishment and operational launch of the ADAS testing center in Croatia, supporting technical validation initiatives for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving technologies. Her involvement spanned early concept development, procedural design, regulatory alignment, and the transition into full-scale operations.She is currently building her own specialized company that delivers test track and operational services for the development and validation of ADAS and Autonomous Driving systems. Her current and previous roles include Chief Operating Officer, FinTech SaaS Co-Founder, strategic operations leader and contributor to ADAS and autonomous driving verification and validation programs, Lead Organizer of international industry conferences, and entrepreneur. Through these positions, Kristina has demonstrated exceptional leadership, cross-functional operational insight, and a strong commitment to building resilient organizations that perform at the highest level.Kristina’s areas of expertise include operational strategy, organizational transformation, SaaS product development, FinTech innovation, financial management, regulatory navigation, infrastructure scaling, and cross-functional team leadership. Known for her strategic agility, executional precision, and long-term vision, she continues to build trust and deliver measurable results across complex, multi-stakeholder environments.She believes leaders should create structure and direction, but parallel leave space for people to grow, think independently, and take ownership. Sustainable leadership is not about control, it is about enabling others to succeed.Before embarking on her professional career path, Kristina completed advanced academic training in economics and business administration, earning her MSc in Economics and an MBA. This strong educational foundation has informed her analytical approach to leadership, decision-making, and enterprise value creationThroughout her illustrious career, Kristina has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Kristina will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year and inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Executive and Strategic Leader of the Year.Alongside her corporate accomplishments, Kristina remains deeply committed to community engagement and human-centered development. She is the co-founder of ImageMaker, an international entrepreneurial initiative dedicated to helping individuals and organizations discover their authentic identity, build confidence, and align their personal and professional presence with long-term goals. Together with a growing community of collaborators and participants, she supports meaningful transformation that extends beyond business performance to lasting personal and organizational impact.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Kristina for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Kristina is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Kristina attributes her success to her determination, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking ahead, Kristina Škevin remains focused on building sustainable, future-ready organizations by guiding leaders and teams toward strategic, purpose-driven decisions rooted in clarity, accountability, and long-term value creation. She believes lasting success is achieved through adaptability, disciplined execution, and a deep understanding of how technology, people, and organizational identity intersect to create meaningful impact.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.