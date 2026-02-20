ICYMI: Under Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Life Science Industry is Growing at Record Speed

The Shapiro Administration is focused on supporting Pennsylvania’s growing life science ecosystem, one of the 5 key industries identified in Governor Shapiro’s 10-Year Economic Development Strategy. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured over $40.4 billion in private-sector investment, creating more than 22,000 jobs across Pennsylvania. Over the past five years, Pennsylvania researchers and companies have secured over 10,700 new life sciences patents — the fourth-highest total in the country.

Harrisburg, PA – Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s Life Science Industry is growing at record speed. This week, Governor Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced a more than $1 billion private-sector investment from global health care company Johnson & Johnson to build a next generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, the latest in a series of historic investments that are strengthening Pennsylvania’s robust life sciences industry.

A few weeks earlier, Governor Shapiro announced Eli Lilly and Company’s plan to invest $3.5 billion into a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Lehigh County – the largest life sciences investment in Pennsylvania history.

Combined, the two projects will create at least 1,350 permanent good-paying jobs, as well as more than 6,000 construction jobs.

Those announcements are just two recent examples of how the Shapiro Administration is focused on supporting Pennsylvania’s growing life science ecosystem, one of the 5 key industries identified in Governor Shapiro’s 10-Year Economic Development Strategy.

Other Life sciences companies like Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, B. Braun, and GSK have also announced expansions in Pennsylvania, bringing new jobs and R&D investments into the Commonwealth. Those three projects alone represent an additional $967.5 million in investment and at least 650 permanent jobs.

Pennsylvania’s life sciences sector is a national powerhouse, employing over 100,000 people across nearly 3,100 companies and world-renowned research institutions. Over the past five years, Pennsylvania researchers and companies have secured over 10,700 new life sciences patents — the fourth-highest total in the country.

What people are reading and watching about Pennsylvania’s growth in life sciences:

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover: dcedpress@pa.gov, 717.418.4014

# # #