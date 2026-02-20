Razny Jewelers Acquires 109 E. Oak Street, Significantly Expanding its Presence in Chicago’s Prestigious Luxury Corridor

Razny Jewelers acquires 109 East Oak Street, significantly expanding its presence in Chicago’s prestigious luxury corridor. Right to left: Michael Razny, Christine Razny-Porter, Stan Razny, Ingrid Razny and Eric Razny, second- and third-generation owners of Razny Jewelers.

Razny Jewelers acquires 109 E. Oak St. in Chicago’s luxury corridor. Ownership of two Oak St. properties solidifies investment over three generations.

Razny Jewelers' acquisition marks an important next chapter in the Razny family's 75-year commitment to offering the highest-quality natural diamonds, fine jewelry and finest Swiss timepieces.” — Stan Razny, CEO of Razny Jewelers

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Razny Jewelers , Chicagoland’s most prominent family-owned and operated jeweler for 75 years, today announced it has completed the purchase of 109 East Oak Street, Chicago’s destination for luxury shopping. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.The Razny family purchased the 7,500-square-foot, three-story retail building after assuming the lease in 2016. The property has remained under consistent ownership since the 1930s, when it was first occupied by a jeweler and watchmaker operating on-site, reflecting a longstanding connection to fine jewelry and horology on Oak Street. The Razny family also acquired the adjacent retail property at 107 E. Oak Street in March 2024, giving the family ownership of both properties.“This acquisition marks an important next chapter in the Razny family's 75-year commitment to offering the highest-quality natural diamonds, fine jewelry and finest Swiss timepieces,” said Stan Razny, CEO of Razny Jewelers. “Our focus has always been on delivering an elevated shopping experience built on expertise, personal service and value. This purchase strengthens our presence on Oak Street, unlocks new opportunities and reflects our ambition in jewelry, timepieces, innovation and excellence throughout Chicagoland.”While the purchase will bring the two neighboring buildings together under the family’s ownership, plans are already underway to reimagine the space. The combined property will more than double Razny’s presence on Oak Street, introducing three floors of designer jewelry from the world’s most celebrated brands, a marquee bridal showroom, dedicated salons to showcase the finest Swiss timepieces and a fourth-level private hospitality space designed for indoor and outdoor entertaining with panoramic views of the city.The expanded location will also include a dedicated Rolex space over two floors that includes private viewing areas, VIP rooms, a stunning selection of Rolex timepieces as well as a modernized Rolex Authorized Service Center. Construction is set to begin in spring 2026. Razny will share additional details and renderings in the coming weeks.Oak Street is internationally recognized as one of the world's most prestigious shopping districts. Home to many of the world’s premier fashion houses and couture boutiques, the street stands at the center of Chicago’s luxury landscape and draws visitors from across the globe.“When you walk down Oak Street, everyone knows Razny,” said Ingrid Razny, the company’s president. “This acquisition reflects our long-term vision, rooted in three generations of family leadership and commitment to Chicago. It strengthens our ability to deliver an elevated shopping experience defined by service, integrity and exceptional offerings for generations to come.”Legal and advisory support for the transaction includes Scott Weinstein of Field and Goldberg and David Lahl of Level One Advisory Group, with financing from Amalgamated Bank Chicago.For additional information, please visit Razny.com.About Razny JewelersSeventy-five years ago, the Razny family immigrated to America with a suitcase and the vision of building a jewelry legacy they could pass on to their children. Today, Razny Jewelers has remained owned and run by the Razny family, a testament to its commitment to family values and tradition. Razny’s current footprint consists of showrooms in Highland Park and Hinsdale and its flagship store in Addison. In addition to serving as the only Patek Philippe jeweler in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa, Razny Jewelers is a leading source of natural diamonds, fine jewelry and Swiss timepieces. Razny Jewelers has an unmatched reputation for providing five-star service and treating each client like a guest in their home. Learn more by visiting Razny.com, following @RaznyJewelers on Facebook and Instagram or visiting LinkedIn

Razny Jewelers hand-selects natural diamonds for exceptional brilliance, proportions and lasting value.

