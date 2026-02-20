Bailey Youndt to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bailey Youndt, founder of Fig & Honey Horse Care, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how calm leadership, discipline, and attention to detail can transform a service-based business into a trusted brand.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Youndt explores how pivoting from a traditional career path led her to build a purpose-driven company centered on trust and reliability.She breaks down how clear communication, flexibility, and consistent execution create credibility—especially as a young founder—and how digital platforms can organically grow authority and visibility.Viewers will learn why aligning values with daily operations is the key to sustainable success and long-term brand loyalty.Bailey’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/bailey-youndt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.