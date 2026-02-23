Core Personnel Staffing Services Named Official Staffing Partner of Texas Motor Speedway

Core and TMS Partnership 2026

Texas Motor Speedway Enters Multi-Year Partnership with Core Personnel Staffing Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Personnel Staffing Services, a premier nationwide strategic workforce partner, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Texas Motor Speedway. Under this new agreement, Core Personnel steps into the driver’s seat as the Official Staffing Partner of “The Great American Speedway.”

As the backbone of the venue’s workforce operations, Core Personnel is responsible for sourcing and managing the essential "pit crew" required to power world-class events. With Texas Motor Speedway hosting more than 300 event days annually, Core Personnel provides the scalable, high-performance labor infrastructure needed to ensure every fan interaction is seamless and every logistical detail is executed with precision.

“We’re proud to be the Official Staffing Partner of Texas Motor Speedway,” said Core Personnel Staffing Senior Director of Sales Mike Flickinger. “This partnership allows Core Personnel to support the Speedway’s operations with reliable, scalable staffing while also aligning our brand with one of the most iconic venues in motorsports. We look forward to contributing to the continued success of Texas Motor Speedway and helping deliver exceptional experiences for fans, teams, and guests.”

At its heart, this collaboration is about people. By implementing a "people-first" staffing model, Core Personnel is creating hundreds of immediate, flexible job opportunities for the North Texas community. This partnership does more than fill roles; it bridges the gap between local talent and high-growth entertainment environments, providing workers with a front-row seat to the action.

“A venue of this magnitude requires a partner that can manage demand volatility with precision,” added Flickinger. “We are excited to collaborate closely with the Texas Motor Speedway team to power the guest experience from the grandstands to the VIP suites.”

Recruitment for event-based and operational roles at Texas Motor Speedway is currently underway. We invite local job seekers and businesses looking for strategic workforce solutions to join our team by visiting www.corepersonnelstaffing.com.

ABOUT CORE PERSONNEL STAFFING SERVICES

Core Personnel Staffing Services is a leading strategic workforce partner providing comprehensive talent solutions nationwide. We believe that business is built by people, focusing on the manufacturing, warehouse, distribution, and hospitality sectors. Core Personnel moves beyond traditional staffing to align workforce strategies with client business objectives, offering temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct placement models designed to enhance operational agility and drive sustained productivity.

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports and entertainment venues in the United States. Featuring "Big Hoss"—the largest single LED screen in North American sports—it stands as a premier global destination. The 1.5-mile superspeedway in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series and a variety of specialty events year-round. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States.

