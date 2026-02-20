State and local leaders visit Bay City to celebrate more than 30 years of brownfield redevelopment

Today, leaders from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) visited Bay City to tour key brownfield redevelopment sites, including North Peak and Water Street Lofts, and participate in a roundtable discussion focused on the city’s transformation through more than three decades of brownfield redevelopment.

The visit comes as Michigan continues to strengthen its commitment to redevelopment, with the proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 state budget raising $80 million for the Renew Michigan program and proposed legislation that would increase the brownfield grant and loan cap to $2 million per project — changes that could significantly expand access to cleanup and redevelopment funding for local communities.

“Bay City is a strong example of how sustained investment in brownfield redevelopment can completely change a community,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Over the last 30 years, Bay City has transformed former industrial and contaminated sites into housing, jobs, riverfront access and destinations people are proud to call home. This is what is possible when state and local partners work together to turn environmental challenges into long-term opportunities."

Brownfields often pose health, safety and economic challenges for communities. Through EGLE’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program, these sites are being safely cleaned up, helping communities revitalize neighborhoods, attract investment while protecting public health and the environment.

EGLE’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program has supported 10 redevelopment projects in Bay City, representing nearly $11.9 million in state investment. These investments have helped leverage more than $226 million in capital investment, create 208 housing units and support nearly 1,000 jobs.

“Over the past decade, Bay City has made meaningful progress in revitalizing our waterfront, strengthening our infrastructure and investing in the long-term health of our community,” said City Manager Dana Muscott. “The partnership with EGLE has played an important role in that progress, helping us align environmental stewardship with economic redevelopment, improving quality-of-life for our residents.”

North Peak Development

The tour included a stop at North Peak, a redevelopment project that is transforming a contaminated property into a new restaurant and brewery with three loft-style apartments above.

The Bay City Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and North Peak Brewing Company are addressing environmental conditions at the site to prepare it for reuse with support from a $416,672 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant from EGLE. The approximately $4.7 million redevelopment has removed 475 tons of contaminated soil and 700 gallons of contaminated groundwater.

Water Street Lofts

The tour also highlighted Water Street Lofts, a redevelopment on a property once used for packaging pesticides and other chemicals.

With support from EGLE and local partners, environmental investigations and cleanup are underway to safely prepare the site for new housing. Funding for the project includes a $400,000 EGLE Brownfield Redevelopment Grant, a $500,000 Bay City Local Brownfield Revolving Fund loan and $1 million in MSHDA tax increment financing. When complete, Water Street Lofts is expected to generate $23.4 million in capital investment and 89 new rental housing units.

“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this tour and roundtable with Director Roos and EGLE leadership,” said Bay Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Magen Samyn. “These conversations are invaluable for learning from one another, sharing local perspectives and ensuring that state and community priorities remain aligned. Brownfield redevelopment continues to play a vital role in strengthening Bay City’s economic momentum and quality of life.”

Since 2019, Michigan has provided more than $184 million in brownfield incentives supporting 474 redevelopment projects in more than 100 communities, resulting in the creation of more than 20,000 jobs and $8.3 billion in private investment statewide.

For more information on EGLE’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program, visit our website.