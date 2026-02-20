Submit Release
Statement from Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield on Supreme Court Tariff Victory

SCOTUS STRIKES DOWN TRUMP TARIFFS IN A 6-3 DECISION

“Today, the Supreme Court made it clear that no President gets to levy taxes on Americans disguised as tariffs.

“At a time when we should all be working together to do everything in our power to keep the cost of living down for working families, the President tried to sidestep Congress to increase prices on groceries, utilities, and basic everyday necessities.

“The evidence shows that the cost of tariffs doesn’t land on foreign producers. It gets passed straight through to people at the checkout line. The president’s own lawyer told the Justices of the Supreme Court that 30-80% of tariffs are paid by Americans.

“I’m grateful to the Oregon Department of Justice team, including Deputy Attorney General Benjamin Gutman, who argued this case before the Supreme Court, and to the attorneys general across the country who joined this effort.

“Oregonians work hard for every dollar they earn. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep costs down.”

