Debra Olshan-Cooper to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debra Olshan-Cooper, founder of Your Career Design Lab, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how discovering who you truly are is the foundation for designing a fulfilling, purpose-driven career.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Olshan-Cooper explores how many professionals lose sight of their authentic selves along the way—and how reconnecting with that truth unlocks clarity, confidence, and direction.She breaks down her TA DA methodology, designed to help individuals move from feeling stuck to becoming bold and intentional in their next chapter.Viewers will learn how storytelling strengthens career pivots, how to identify blind spots blocking opportunity, and why personal fulfillment and professional success should never be mutually exclusive.Debra’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/debra-olshan-cooper

