San Luis Obispo County DCSS Announces Strategic Partnership with GreenCourt

San Luis Obispo County Department of Child Support Services Announces Strategic Partnership with GreenCourt Legal to Advance Operational Efficiency

This partnership with GreenCourt presents an exciting opportunity to further enhance our impact within the community.” — Natalie Walter, Director of DCSS

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Child Support Services (DCSS) is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC (GreenCourt) to transform the court document filing process and advance operational efficiency. Through the implementation of GreenCourt’s GovLink platform—an innovative electronic filing, document management, and workflow solution—DCSS caseworkers and attorneys will benefit from streamlined procedures at every stage of court document preparation and submission.“Our core mission at DCSS is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the families we serve,” stated Natalie Walter, Director of DCSS. “We remain dedicated to delivering timely, professional services that promote the well-being of children and families. This partnership with GreenCourt presents an exciting opportunity to further enhance our impact within the community.”Legal filings from local child support agencies make up a significant share of civil and domestic relations cases. Streamlining these processes will help courts resolve cases more efficiently, benefiting children and families through timelier outcomes. The GovLink platform will support DCSS staff by simplifying administrative workflows, allowing them to focus more of their time and expertise on direct service to families."We're proud to partner with San Luis Obispo DCSS in our shared mission of putting families and children first. GovLink will empower their dedicated staff with streamlined workflows and increased transparency, enabling faster, more efficient service delivery for the families of San Luis Obispo County," said Wrenn Awbrey , GreenCourt’s Vice President of Customer Success.About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLinkGreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, is a leader in digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the public. GreenCourt empowers stakeholders to transition from high-risk, paper-based operations to secure, efficient digital workflows. With over fifteen years of experience in developing and supporting mission-critical software for the banking, healthcare, and legal sectors, GreenCourt is committed to reliability and innovation. For more information, please call 770-834-3453 or visit http://www.greencourt.com/ About the San Luis Obispo Department of Child Support ServicesThe goal of San Luis Obispo County DCSS is to ensure that all children in the county enjoy healthy, productive lives within a sustainable and prosperous community. Our work helps ensure children have access to basic necessities such as food, housing, healthcare, and education. This financial stability supports family self-sufficiency and promotes positive child development outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.