Markon Acquires Millennium Corporation, Expanding Mission Critical Cyber Capabilities Across National Security Markets

By bringing Millennium into the Markon enterprise, we are expanding our ability to deliver integrated, mission-ready cyber solutions across the full lifecycle of our customers’ most critical missions.” — Markon CEO, Raymond Carney

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Markon announced today that it has acquired Millennium Corporation (“Millennium”), significantly expanding its ability to deliver integrated, mission-ready solutions across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian agencies. The acquisition establishes the combined organization as a leading Full Spectrum Cyber Provider, uniting Markon’s enterprise service delivery strengths and profound Intelligence Community support and program execution expertise with Millennium’s deep ties to the defense market and elite cyber operations, engineering, analysis, testing, training, and software capabilities.

Markon CEO Ray Carney stated, “Our customers operate in increasingly complex and contested mission environments that demand both technical excellence and reliable execution. By bringing Millennium into the Markon enterprise, we are expanding our ability to deliver integrated, mission-ready cyber solutions that span strategy, operations, testing, training, and sustainment. This combination allows us to support our customers with greater depth, resilience, and continuity across the full lifecycle of their most critical missions.”

“This acquisition enhances our ability to meet customer needs at scale while maintaining the discipline and responsiveness required for national security missions,” noted Drew Thompson, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Markon. “The combined organization brings together operational insight, advanced cyber capabilities, and enterprise delivery strength, allowing us to pursue larger and more complex programs while continuing to deliver measurable mission outcomes for our customers.”

A central element of the transaction is the consolidation and expansion of the combined firms’ Independent Research and Development (IRAD) program under the Markon brand, bringing together innovation investments and intellectual property from across the enterprise.

Ryan Hill, Millennium Corporation President, said, “For our customers, this partnership means continuity and expanded capability. They will continue working with the same trusted teams, while gaining access to broader technical depth, increased innovation investment, and an enterprise platform designed to support long-term mission success.”

K>fivefour™, an elite cybersecurity training and certification offering, is a key differentiator of the combined Markon and Millennium portfolio. Integrated into the Markon enterprise, K>fivefour delivers hands-on, scenario-driven training through five progressive certification levels aligned to real-world Red Team, Blue Team, and integrated mission roles, enabling customers to develop and sustain mission-ready cyber operators.

Chief Technology Officer Ben Clark added, “Combining Millennium with the Markon enterprise allows us to integrate cyber operations, testing, training, and engineering into more cohesive and scalable mission solutions. For customers, that translates into faster response, higher fidelity, and solutions that are better aligned to real-world operational requirements.”

Millennium Founders Cedric Henry and Kevin Jennings, who are retiring following the acquisition, added: “We are incredibly proud of what the Millennium team has built and grateful to everyone who has contributed to its success. Markon is the right partner to carry this mission forward. Their values, leadership, and commitment to technical excellence give us great confidence that Millennium’s people, culture, and capabilities will continue to thrive while expanding their impact in support of national security missions.”

Cohn Reznick LLP provided buy-side financial advisory services, and Morrison & Foerster LLP, Dechert LLP, and Seyfarth Shaw LLP acted as legal counsel to Markon for its acquisition of Millennium. Pipaya, now a part of Prosperity Partners LLC, and Piper Sandler & Co. provided sell-side financial advisory services, and Miles & Stockbridge provided legal counsel to Millennium.

About Markon

Markon is a mission integrator with a federal government focus, specializing in cybersecurity, technology, business operations, and infrastructure to advance national security. Our team helps solve the nation’s most important challenges with expertise, resilience, and our award-winning culture. Markon brings a fresh approach and deep dedication to what matters most – supporting our people and advancing our clients’ missions. Markon is consistently recognized on USA Today's Top Workplaces USA, the Washington Post's Top Workplaces, as well as ENR's Top 50 Program Management Firms and Top 100 Professional Services Firms lists. Markon has also been a HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion awardee annually since 2021. Markon is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. Learn more at markonsolutions.com.

Media Contact for Markon and its Subsidiaries: Juliana Lee, marketing@markonsolutions.com

About Millennium Corporation

Millennium is a cyber-solutions company specializing in adversarial threat emulation, test and evaluation, and intelligence support operations for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies. For more information, visit millgroupinc.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 270 transactions, representing over $33 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

Sterling Investment Partners Media Contact: pr@sterlinglp.com

