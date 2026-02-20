Submit Release
Bethany Schneider to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bethany Schneider, founder of Schneider Injury Law, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how preparation, persistence, and powerful legal advocacy help injured individuals rebuild their lives after tragedy.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Schneider explains the critical steps to take immediately after a serious accident, what insurance companies often withhold during negotiations, and how proper documentation and medical treatment strengthen a legal case.

She breaks down how contingency fees make quality representation accessible and what truly determines the value of a personal injury settlement.
Viewers will gain practical insight into navigating the emotional and financial stress of unexpected injury while understanding the power of experienced legal counsel.

Bethany’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/bethany-schneider.

