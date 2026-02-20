Villa Within One&Only’s Mandarina Residence in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Crown-jewel residence at a Three-Michelin-Key, World’s 50 Best hotel to sell at auction in cooperation with LPR Luxury—Forbes Global Properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a defining moment for ultra-luxury branded real estate, the most prominent private residence within One&Only Mandarina––the Three Michelin-Key resort recognized among the World’s 50 Best Hotels for two consecutive years––will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Villa 14 represents a historic milestone: the first villa of its stature to be offered at this globally renowned resort, whose parent brand, Kerzner International, is backed by the Investment Corporation of Dubai and operates the Atlantis portfolio alongside One&Only properties across 11 countries. Listed for $32 million in cooperation with Katia Robles and Marc Sinanian of LPR Luxury—Forbes Global Properties, bidding is set to open on 11 March and will culminate on 25 March via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Encompassing over 10,000 square feet with 360-degree views from the mountain’s summit, Villa 14 was designed by Rick Joy––the Smithsonian National Design Award-winning architect behind Utah’s Amangiri resort, a Fellow of both AIA and the Royal Institute of British Architects, and visiting professor at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design.

Joy conceived the residence as a series of zen-inspired pavilions linked by open-air walkways, with warm wood ceilings, natural stone flooring, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls framing the Pacific, the jungle canopy, and the Sierra Madre. It is one of the very few private homes in the community visible from the sea––an architectural landmark on the Riviera Nayarit coastline.

“This is a defining opportunity to acquire one of the most architecturally significant and visually commanding homes within One&Only Mandarina,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Our time-certain auction platform allows us to introduce Villa 14 to a global audience of discerning buyers who recognize the rarity of trophy resort properties with this level of design pedigree and natural scenery. Through our exclusive partnership with Forbes Global Properties, we are further amplifying that reach––leveraging one of the most respected global luxury real estate networks to connect with high-net-worth buyers worldwide.”

Concierge Auctions announced its exclusive role as the auction provider to Forbes Global Properties in 2025. With a presence spanning 26 countries and more than 600 locations, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to many of the world’s premier brokerage firms. The collaboration combines the firm’s traditional sales expertise with Concierge Auctions’ innovative auction platform, expanding the ability to deliver strategic solutions to buyers and sellers across global luxury markets.

“Villa 14 captures the essence of Riviera Nayarit, where jungle, ocean, and architecture exist in complete harmony,” said Robles. “As one of the very few homes visible from the sea, it stands as an icon of the Mandarina coastline. Partnering with Concierge Auctions enables us to present this extraordinary property to qualified buyers worldwide seeking privacy, prestige, and world-class resort access.”

“Mandarina’s development philosophy sets it apart from any comparable resort community. Developer RLH Properties, which has invested over $260 million in the project, employs on-site archeologists and environmental specialists who determine building sites. Ancient trees and root systems dictate the master plan,” said Sinanian. “Each of the 54 private homes is architecturally unique, individually engineered into the mountainside terrain––a construction approach that prioritizes the landscape over efficiency and ensures that homes are invisible to one another and largely invisible from the water.”

Residents of Villa 14 enjoy privileged access to the resort’s celebrated culinary program, anchored by Carao––the cliff-perched restaurant from Enrique Olvera, the two-Michelin-starred chef behind Mexico City’s Pujol, featured on Netflix’s Chef’s Table, and widely credited with redefining modern Mexican cuisine. Additional dining includes Allora at the Canalan Beach Club, the Jetty Beach Club, Alma’s Mediterranean-inspired garden cuisine, and the zero-waste Treetop Bar. The newly opened Rosewood Mandarina, the brand’s fourth Mexico property, further elevates the destination’s culinary and hospitality ecosystem.

Beyond dining, the estate offers access to the Mandarina Polo & Equestrian Club––which hosts joint tournaments with Aspen Valley Polo Club––a Greg Norman–designed nine-hole golf course set against dramatic Sierra Madre backdrops, world-class tennis and paddle courts, guided hikes to ancient petroglyphs, jungle ziplining, and One&Only Spa with wellness rituals rooted in indigenous healing traditions.

Outdoor living defines Villa 14, with an infinity-edge pool that appears to spill into the Pacific, expansive terraces and sheltered courtyards, and lush tropical landscaping that ensures absolute privacy within the clifftop jungle setting. The property is approximately 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport and 20 minutes from Punta Mita Resort, with effortless access to the Riviera Nayarit’s 200-mile coastline and the bohemian enclaves of Sayulita and San Pancho.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Miguel Garcia.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

