Earth Buddy Highlights Seasonal Allergy Awareness for Pets Ahead of Spring

As spring approaches, Earth Buddy is drawing attention to the start of seasonal allergy season for pets.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As spring approaches, Earth Buddy is drawing attention to the start of seasonal allergy season for pets. From March through mid-May, rising pollen levels and environmental changes can lead to increased discomfort in dogs and cats, prompting many pet owners to seek products and remedies to support their furry friends.

Seasonal allergies in pets often manifest as excessive scratching, licking, or general restlessness. As these behaviors are expected to increase in the coming weeks, Earth Buddy is emphasizing education and proactive care grounded in holistic principles. The company formulates plant-based, naturally derived products that are designed to support pets during seasonal transitions, with a focus on gentle immune system support and overall balance.

Among the brand’s offerings are mushroom-based products crafted for dogs and cats. These formulations are designed to complement the natural immune processes, particularly during periods when environmental stressors are heightened. Earth Buddy’s approach centers on thoughtfully sourced ingredients and transparent formulation practices, reflecting a broader commitment to responsible pet wellness.

In addition to its mushroom line, Earth Buddy offers hemp-derived products for dogs and cats, including CBD oils, dog chews, and calming treats. Earth Buddy’s products are intended to promote relaxation and calm in pets, which can be especially valuable during periods of environmental change or heightened stress. For some animals, seasonal discomfort may coincide with behavioral stress responses, and supportive routines that encourage calm can play an important role in maintaining overall well-being.

Earth Buddy also formulates bovine colostrum products designed to support digestive and gut health in dogs and cats. Digestive balance is a foundational component of overall vitality. Earth Buddy’s products reflect their belief that immune, digestive, and emotional well-being are interconnected aspects of a pet’s daily life.

As allergy season approaches, Earth Buddy encourages pet owners to stay informed about pet wellness and stay attentive to potential signs of seasonal allergies in their furry friend. Noticing shifts such as increased scratching, licking, or general discomfort can help guide proper care and treatment.



