WearView Helps Fashion Brands Cut Studio Production Costs by Up to 90% With AI-Powered Model Photography

Flat lay clothing product transformed into an on-model fashion image using WearView AI

The AI platform replaces traditional photoshoots with on-demand model imagery, delivering catalog-ready visuals in seconds instead of weeks.

DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WearView (wearview.co), an AI fashion technology platform, today announced broad availability of its image generation tools designed to help fashion brands, e-commerce sellers, and content creators produce professional on-model photography without hiring photographers, booking studios, or coordinating model logistics. The platform converts flat-lay product photos into realistic lifestyle shots in approximately 15 seconds, with output available in HD, 2K, and 4K resolution—all with full commercial usage rights.The Cost Problem in Fashion PhotographyFor most fashion businesses, producing a single set of product images involves model hiring fees, studio rental, wardrobe styling, lighting crews, and post-production editing. A typical e-commerce photoshoot costs between $500 and $10,000 per session, with turnaround times of days to weeks. For small brands and independent sellers listing dozens or hundreds of SKUs, these costs often become the largest barrier to competing with established retailers online.How WearView WorksWearView’s platform accepts standard product photos—flat-lays, ghost mannequin shots, or basic garment images—and uses AI to generate realistic on-model visuals. Sellers upload a product image, select from over 100 AI models spanning different ethnicities, body types, ages, and poses, choose a background, and receive finished images within seconds.The platform includes six core tools: Virtual Try-On for instant garment visualization, a library of 100+ diverse AI models, AI Model Generation from text descriptions, Product-to-Model transformation for flat-lay conversion , AI Video Animations for motion content, and Pose Control for precise creative direction. A Model Swap feature allows brands to change backgrounds and models while preserving the same outfit and pose, supporting visual consistency across product catalogs.Scaling Visual ProductionWearView reports that brands using the platform have reduced their visual production costs by up to 90% compared to traditional studio workflows. The company serves a range of customers, from individual Etsy sellers to growing fashion startups operating globally. Brands can also upload their own model photos to maintain a consistent look across their entire e-commerce catalog, a feature that differentiates it from competing AI try-on tools.Availability and PricingWearView is available now at wearview.co. The platform operates on a credit-based pricing model with no hidden fees. New users receive 10 free credits to test the platform, with flexible monthly and annual plans available. All plans include a 100% money-back guarantee.About WearViewWearView is an AI fashion technology company that makes professional model photography accessible to creators, boutique sellers, and growing brands. The platform generates catalog-ready on-model images from standard product photos in seconds, eliminating the need for traditional photoshoots. WearView serves customers worldwide and operates on a credit-based SaaS model. Learn more at wearview.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.